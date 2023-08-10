Liverpool looking to hijack Chelsea's move for Moises Caicedo, make a higher offer than the Blues - Reports

Liverpool have reportedly made a stunning move to sign Chelsea target Moises Caicedo from Brighton & Hove Albion this summer. The London-based side have been in talks with the Seagulls over the last few weeks but are yet to reach an agreement.

As per a report by journalist Matt Law, Liverpool are now looking to hijack Chelsea's move for Caicedo. The Reds have outbid the Blues' latest offer for the midfielder, which was said to be at £90 million plus £10 million in add-ons.

Mauricio Pocehttino's side have had multiple bids rejected by the Seagulls, who are holding out for £100 million for their star player.

Jurgen Klopp, on the other hand, is also keen to add midfield reinforcements this summer. The Reds have sold Jordan Henderson and Fabinho to Al Ettifaq and Al Ittihad, respectively. James Milner, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain and Naby Keita all left the club as free agents following the expiry of their contracts.

Reports of Liverpool's move for Caicedo come just 12 hours after it was claimed by The Athletic that Chelsea have outbid the Reds for Southampton's Romeo Lavia.

Liverpool urged to make big move for Chelsea target

Football pundit Stan Collymore has urged Liverpool to go big this summer and sign Moises Caicedo. The Brighton midfielder was highly sort after in the January window earlier this year as well, but the Seagulls rejected bids from both Chelsea and Arsenal.

Collymore wrote in his CaughtOffside column:

"To replace Fabinho, I think Liverpool should break the bank for Brighton's Moises Caicedo and although it might be a little too soon for him, Aston Villa's Boubacar Kamara would be an excellent acquisition for Klopp having been exceptional at times last season – although I think Aston Villa won't be motivated to sell him this summer."

He added:

"If they are looking for a defensive midfielder that will be there for the next four/five years, Caicedo would be my pick. Partnering him with Mac Allister, his former Brighton teammate, would be very good as it was a pairing that produced tremendous results over the past season.

"Either way, Liverpool need to bring in one more player for their midfield. The sales of Fabinho and Henderson could bring in £60m, which will delight the recruitment team at the Merseyside club, and as I said above, the Reds should use that to challenge Chelsea for Caicedo."

Liverpool were also interested in signing Jude Bellingham from Borussia Dortmund but opted to step out of the move as they deemed the asking price too high. Bellingham joined Real Madrid eventually.