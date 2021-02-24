Liverpool looking to snap up Sevilla star in a swap deal - Reports

According to La Razon, Liverpool are interested in bringing Sevilla forward Lucas Ocampos to Anfield this summer. The report claims that Liverpool and Sevilla are working on a swap deal involving Takumi Minamino, which could see the Japanese forward move to the La Liga outfit, while Ocampos joins the Merseyside club.

After playing for a plethora of clubs across Europe - including Monaco, Marseille, Genoa and AC Milan - since making his debut for River Plate, Lucas Ocampos finally found his footing with Sevilla.

The Argentine scored 14 goals for Sevilla in the La Liga last season and played a vital role en route to their UEFA Europa League success. Ocampos immediately caught the eye of several clubs in the summer but opted to remain with the Seville-based club.

It is now reported that Liverpool view the 26-year-old as a summer target as they aim to bolster their squad after a dire 2020-21 campaign. Sevilla are said to be open to releasing Ocampos. However, they will only agree to a swap deal that involves Takumi Minamino heading to the Ramon Sanchez Stadium.

Liverpool could swap Takumi Minamino for Lucas Ocampos in the summer

After struggling to break into Jurgen Klopp’s side, Japanese international Minamino moved to Southampton on a short-term loan deal in January. He immediately impressed with the Saints, grabbing two goals in three games, including a superb strike against Chelsea.

Sevilla chief Monchi is very keen on snapping the former RB Salzburg man. With Liverpool interested in signing Lucas Ocampos, a swap deal involving Minamino is now on the cards. Jurgen Klopp is expected to make a few changes to his Liverpool side as his team has struggled to compete for the Premier League title this season.

It will be interesting to see how the Sevilla man fits into the system as Liverpool, as he plays out wide, just like Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mane. Ocampos' ability to play on both flanks makes him a serious threat to any opposition and he will provide competition for both Liverpool stars.

Ocampos has a £56m release clause in his contract with Sevilla, that runs until June 2024. However, should Liverpool include Minamino, who is valued at around £10m, in the move, they will have to pay only £40m.