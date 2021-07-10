Liverpool could lose out on star midfielder as Barcelona prepare swap deal - Reports

Liverpool are at risk of losing out on Atletico Madrid midfielder Saul Niguez as Barcelona are prepared to offer Antoine Griezmann to the La Liga champions as part of a swap deal, according to Spanish outlet Mundo Deportivo (via Caught Offside).

According to various reports, Liverpool had made a €40 million bid for Saul. However, Atletico Madrid see it as a below-par offer. The Reds now face massive competition for the 26-year-old midfielder after Barcelona joined the race for his signature.

According to the aforementioned source, Barcelona are looking to offload some of their high wage earners in order to balance the books and afford Lionel Messi's new two-year deal.

One such player on the cusp of an exit is Antoine Griezmann. The French international has not been in the best of form since his arrival from Atletico Madrid. Barcelona are ready to cut their losses and offer Griezmann as part of a swap deal which will see Saul join the Catalan giants.

This would be a massive blow for Liverpool. Atletico Madrid manager Diego Simeone is still a huge admirer of Griezmann and would love to see him return to the Wanda Metropolitano.

Also Read: Fabrizio Romano's Transfer Roundup: Manchester United pushing for 2 more transfers, Barcelona's plans for Lionel Messi and more

❗️| Barcelona and Atlético are interested in swapping Griezmann for Saul. Ñiguez is the type of midfielder that Koeman wants and Simeone would welcome Griezmann’s return. [md] pic.twitter.com/8Pl4RYyZGA — La Senyera (@LaSenyera) July 9, 2021

Liverpool hit major roadblock after Barcelona show interest in Saul Niguez

Liverpool had identified Saul Niguez as a potential replacement for Georginio Wijnaldum, who left Liverpool for Paris Saint-Germain on a free transfer. However, with Barcelona now showing interest in the 26-year-old midfielder, the Reds might lose out on their number one target.

Barcelona are ready to take a huge financial loss by letting Griezmann leave for Atletico Madrid. The Blaugrana are also prepared to pay a certain portion of the Frenchman's wage if they can agree on a swap deal.

Saul and Griezmann played were teammates at Atletico Madrid. (Photo by Aitor Alcalde/Getty Images)

Antoine Griezmann is also not guaranteed regular game time next season after Barcelona completed the signings of Sergio Agüero and Memphis Depay on free transfers.

It looks like Liverpool will have to look elsewhere in order to find a new midfielder. Apart from Saul Niguez, the Reds have also been linked with Renato Sanches and Germany's Florian Neuhaus.

Liverpool could still tempt Saul Niguez away from Barcelona's grasp. The 26-year-old midfielder has been cited as saying he needs a new challenge in his career.

Barcelona still have the first right of refusal on any offer for Saúl Ñíguez. This right was included when Barça signed Antoine Griezmann. Ronald Koeman thinks Saúl would make the midfield more competitive. [md] pic.twitter.com/aEWAUTLMmo — barcacentre (@barcacentre) July 10, 2021

Also Read: Paul Merson's column - Italy vs England: 5 key battles | Euro 2020 final

Hi! We'd love to hear from all you Football fans. Please spare 2 mins to take this short survey.

Edited by Sankalp Srivastava