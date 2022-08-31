Liverpool make £20 million bid for Aston Villa midfielder - Reports

Aston Villa midfielder Douglas Luiz has been the subject of a £20 million offer from Liverpool, according to Brazilian journalist Matheus Leal.

Liverpool completed their transfer business for the window earlier in the summer. They have maintained that they will not make further additions after signing Darwin Nunez, Fabio Carvalho and Calvin Ramsay for a combined sum of around £73 million.

However, the Reds have since had injury concerns across the squad, especially in midfield. Thiago Alcantara, Naby Keita and Alex-Oxlade Chamberlain are on the sidelines, while Curtis Jones has just returned to training.

Liverpool's poor start to the season that has seen them win just one of their four Premier League matches has also left fans frustrated. There have been calls for the club to re-enter the market for a new midfielder.

Jurgen Klopp then admitted last week that the Reds are now looking to sign a midfielder. The Merseyside-based club have since been linked with a host of midfielders, including Konrad Laimer and Sander Berge.

It has now emerged that Aston Villa's Luiz is a target for the Anfield outfit ahead of Thursday's (September 1) transfer deadline. Klopp's side have even tabled a £20 million bid for him, according to the aforementioned source.

Matheus Leal @matheusleal1



O Liverpool oficializou uma proposta de £20 milhões pelo volante, que vê com bons olhos a mudança de time. O Aston Villa faz jogo duro e busca ganhar um pouco mais. O brasileiro Douglas Luiz pode deixar o Aston Villa rumo ao Liverpool nas horas finais da janela.O Liverpool oficializou uma proposta de £20 milhões pelo volante, que vê com bons olhos a mudança de time. O Aston Villa faz jogo duro e busca ganhar um pouco mais. #Torcedores O brasileiro Douglas Luiz pode deixar o Aston Villa rumo ao Liverpool nas horas finais da janela.O Liverpool oficializou uma proposta de £20 milhões pelo volante, que vê com bons olhos a mudança de time. O Aston Villa faz jogo duro e busca ganhar um pouco mais. #Torcedores https://t.co/nsXKN9TUZf

The 24-year-old has been with the Villans since joining them from Manchester City in 2019. However, he is now open to the idea of moving to a new club if the report is to be believed.

Aston Villa, though, are holding out for a higher transfer fee, as per the report. Luiz is in the final year of his contract, but Steven Gerrard's side believe they can demand more for him.

It remains to be seen if Liverpool are prepared to increase their offer for the midfielder. The Reds will have to act quick as time runs out on the clock.

How has Liverpool target Luiz fared for Aston Villa?

Aston Villa forked out a sum of £15 million to acquire Luiz's services from Manchester City in 2019. The midfielder has since been a regular for the Birmingham-based club.

Luiz has made 115 appearances across all competitions during his three years at Aston Villa. He found the back of the net six times and provided eight assists for his teammates in those matches.

The Brazil international, though, has his contract with the Villans expiring at the end of the season. This window is thus the final opportunity for the club to sell him for a fee as things stand.

Paul Merson predicts Arsenal vs Aston Villa and other Premier League GW 5 fixtures! Click here

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Dakir Mohammed Thanveer