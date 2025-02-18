Liverpool make 27-year-old Eredivisie star key transfer target as Arne Slot looks to bolster squad: Reports

Liverpool have reportedly earmarked Feyenoord centre-back David Hancko as a key transfer target as Reds head coach Arne Slot is aiming to strengthen his squad this summer.

Hancko, 27, is currently considered one of the best defenders in the Eredivisie due to his rapid rise in stature over the past few terms. He has helped Feyenoord win three trophies, including one league title under Slot.

Now, according to Spanish website Fichajes.net, Liverpool are interested in adding Hancko to their star-studded ranks in the upcoming summer transfer window. Slot is confident that the Slovakian can quickly adapt to the Premier League due to the player's strength and passing.

Hancko, who was reportedly on Atletico Madrid's radar last month, has featured in 126 games across all competitions for Feyenoord so far. The MSK Zilina youth product has contributed 14 goals and 12 assists for his team since departing Sparta Prague for close to £7 million in 2022.

Darren Bent states Liverpool could miss out on Premier League title if one defender is injured

After Liverpool's nervy 2-1 Premier League home win over Wolverhampton Wanderers, former Tottenham Hotspur star Darren Bent opined on the Reds' title chances. He said on The Kelly & Wrighty Show (h/t Metro):

"They're not playing well and they're still getting results and that's why I feel they're going to end up as champions. Their performances will go up again. I think this is just their blip. They might get beat here and there but I just feel with Liverpool and their firepower that they've got... at some point, their performances will go up again."

Revealing how the Reds could fail to lift the league title, Bent continued:

"My only thing with Liverpool is Virgil [van Dijk]. I just think if they lost Virgil to injury I don't think the fans would feel as comfortable. [Jarell] Quansah is a good young talent, [Joe] Gomez and [Ibrahima] Konate are good players in their own right but you put Virgil next to anybody and they're going to be calm. You take him out of it and you just have those and that's when I'm not sure."

So far this season, Virgil van Dijk has been in excellent form for the Reds. The 33-year-old has helped his side register 10 clean sheets in 25 Premier League appearances, featuring in every single minute along the way.

The Reds will next visit Aston Villa in the Premier League this Wednesday.

