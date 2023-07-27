Liverpool make £45m bid for Belgian international; matter of time before full agreement - Report

Liverpool have made a second bid worth £45 million for Southampton midfielder Romeo Lavia on Thursday (July 27) morning, according to Belgian journalist Sacha Tavolieri.

The Reds have been heavily linked with a move for Lavia, 19, this summer. It emerged earlier this week that they have approached Southampton with an offer worth £37 million. However, the Saints were quick to reject the proposal as they want £50 million for the midfielder.

Liverpool, though, have no plans of ending their pursuit of Lavia as they have returned with an improved bid. According to the aforementioned source, they have offered the Championship club £45 million including add-ons for the Belgium international.

With the Merseyside-based club's new offer closer to Southampton's £50 million valuation, there is a feeling that an agreement is imminent. The two clubs are locked in talks over the payment structure, add-ons and other terms of the deal, as per the said report.

Lavia, for his part, is keen to move to Anfield and work under Jurgen Klopp. The defensive midfielder has reportedly already agreed personal terms with the Premier League giants. He could link up with his new teammates for the team's pre-season tour to Singapore this week if everything goes to plan.

It's worth noting that Chelsea have been credited with an interest in Lavia this summer. However, they are said to be focused on signing Moises Caicedo from Brighton & Hove Albion. Liverpool, nevertheless, appear to be in the driving seat to sign the Belgian.

Lavia joined Southampton from Manchester City for £10.5 million plus add-ons last summer. Despite his tender age, the teenager went on to impress for the Saints, making 34 appearances across competitions. However, he could not prevent them from dropping down to the Championship.

Liverpool set to recoup £52m from Jordan Henderson and Fabinho sales

Liverpool have made two major additions to their squad, signing Alexis Mac Allister and Dominik Szoboszlai for a combined £95 million. The Reds' transfer kitty is now set to boosted by Jordan Henderson and Fabinho's imminent moves to Saudi Arabia. They are tipped to pocket a combined £52 million from the midfield pair's transfers.

Henderson, 33, confirmed on Wednesday (July 26) that he is set to end his 12-year association with the Anfield outfit. He was also spotted training with his new Al-Ettifaq teammates, although the transfer is yet to be announced by the clubs involved. Jurgen Klopp's side will receive £12 million plus add-ons for the Englishman.

Meanwhile, there have been suggestions that Fabinho's proposed move to Al-Ittihad is in jeopardy. However, the transfer is now back on track with all parties committed to getting a deal across the line, as per Paul Joyce. The Brazilian is expected to go to Saudi Arabia for a deal worth £40 million.