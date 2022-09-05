Liverpool could make £60 million bid to sign 25-year-old Italian international in January: Reports

Liverpool could reportedly make a £60 million move for Inter Milan midfielder Nicolo Barella in the January 2023 transfer window. Calciomercato (via HITC) report that the Reds are still eager to add a midfielder to their ranks following the arrival of Arthur Melo on loan this summer.

The Italian outlet claim that Liverpool are preparing a £60 million bid to place next January for the Inter midfielder. The Serie A giants are also open to the idea of allowing Barella to leave now after holding on to him in the recently concluded summer transfer window.

The likes of Chelsea and Real Madrid have also been linked with a move for 25-year-old Barella, who still has four years left on his current contract with the Nerazzurri.

The Reds were short on midfield options owing to an injury crisis and responded to that by signing Arthur Melo from Juventus on a season-long loan this summer. They also have the option of making the move permanent for a reported fee of around £33 million.

Ian Doyle @IanDoyleSport Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain and Naby Keita have been left out of the #LFC squad for the Champions League group stages, indicating the severity of their respective injuries. Arthur Melo and Stefan Bajcetic are in Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain and Naby Keita have been left out of the #LFC squad for the Champions League group stages, indicating the severity of their respective injuries. Arthur Melo and Stefan Bajcetic are in 🔴

But as per the aforementioned report, Jurgen Klopp's side are wasting no time in finding a permanent solution to their midfield woes. The first-choice midfielders in James Milner, Jordan Henderson and Thiago Alcantara are over 30 years of age, which means they will need replacing sooner rather than later.

They will find confidence from reports that Inter are open to selling Barella, but as per Calciomercato, the Serie A giants are only thinking of offloading him next summer. Liverpool, on the other hand, are hoping that a winter deal can be struck.

Inter have slapped a £60 million price tag on the midfielder. It remains to be seen whether the Reds approach Inter in January even after getting Arthur on board this summer.

Liverpool endure mixed start to 2022/23 Premier League season

Liverpool have had a mixed start to the ongoing Premier League season. Due to the injury crisis, they have been short on options in midfield, which is directly reflecting on their results.

The Reds are currently seventh in the league table with nine points after six matches. They have won just two matches so far, while drawing three and losing one to arch-rivals Manchester United.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Diptanil Roy