Liverpool make £85.5m decision on signing Bundesliga star with 14 league goals this season: Reports

Liverpool are reportedly set to move away from their interest in signing Hugo Ekitike in the summer. They believe the asking price from Eintracht Frankfurt is outrageous, and they will look at other targets.
The Reds are looking to spend big this summer after a successful first season under Arne Slot. They have identified a number of positions to reinforce, and one of them is the striking position. As per TeamTalk, they had previously put Alexander Isak on their list. However, Newcastle United's asking price of £130 million put them off.
The Merseysiders have since been interested in signing Ekitike this summer. However, as per journalist David Lynch, it appears they are set to move away from him as well. Eintracht Frankfurt have set an asking price of €100 million (£85.5 million) for the striker.
Lynch reported (via TeamTalk):
“In terms of progressing with it, I’m getting increasingly sceptical with this. That price tag is outrageous for someone as raw as he seems. To go from Nunez to him… it would feel a little bit like going out of the frying pan and into the fire. Still seems to me to be rough edges.
“But also, the thing that’s making me sceptical is that I haven’t really been given any encouragement on the name from the Liverpool side as someone that’s been talked about a lot on the training ground or someone they’re raving about.”
Ekitike has scored 14 goals and provided five assists in 29 Bundesliga games this season. Overall, he's recorded 21 goals and nine assists in 44 games across competitions.
Liverpool find themselves in a weird situation with Darwin Nunez: Reports
As per Portuguese outlet A Bola (via Mirror), Liverpool will owe Benfica a further £4.3 million if Darwin Nunez starts another Premier League game this season. This is because of add-ons that were inserted into his contract when he joined the Reds from Benfica in 2022 for a reported fee of €85 million.
Nunez has made 138 appearances for the Merseysiders across competitions, scoring 40 goals and providing 26 assists. He has made 90 appearances in the Premier League but started in just 49 of them. If he starts another game this season, it would make it his 50th start, triggering the add-ons.
However, with just five games remaining in the season, it appears unlikely that Nunez will start in the league again. He has started just eight league games this season and appears to have fallen out of Arne Slot's plans. He has also been linked with a move away from Liverpool in the summer.