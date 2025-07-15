Liverpool make approach to sign PL star; willing to break league-record fee - Reports

Liverpool have reportedly made an approach to sign Alexander Isak from Newcastle United. The Reds have not made a bid, but are interested in holding talks to negotiate a fee.

As per a report by David Ornstein in The Athletic, Liverpool have told Newcastle United that they are willing to pay £120 million to sign the striker. The fee would be a Premier League record if the deal goes through, £4 million more than the Reds paid to sign Florian Wirtz from Bayer Leverkusen this summer.

The Magpies are keen on keeping hold of their prized asset, who has three years left on his contract. They are also reportedly looking to bolster their squad with the addition of Hugo Ekitike, another striker who is on the Reds' radar.

Isak joined Newcastle United for a reported £60 million fee and has scored 62 goals in 109 games for them. He was in red-hot form last season, scoring 27 times in just 42 matches.

Liverpool were also linked with a move for Jena-Philippe Mateta earlier this week. The Reds are keen on bringing in a forward this summer, following the tragic death of Diogo Jota.

Liverpool legend urged Reds to sign Alexander Isak earlier this year

Liverpool great Robbie Fowler, on talkSPORT earlier this year, urged the Reds to sign Alexander Isak even if Mohamed Salah stayed. His comments came before the Egyptian penned a new deal at Anfield. Fowler had said:

"It's not just if Mo Salah leaves the club; even if Mo stays, I think they should be going on and getting players anyway. You look at the great Manchester United teams of the past, and when they were winning honors under Sir Alex Ferguson, it was maybe one player who was coming in and just giving everyone that little lift. He underscored the essential need to add quality players who can truly elevate the team, rather than simply boosting numbers.

"If you look at world football at the minute, certainly strikers, there aren't many about in all fairness. I'm sure Liverpool will be getting linked to Isak; I'm sure Newcastle will want to give him a new contract because of the goals and performances, so it will be an interesting summer."

Mohamed Salah scored 29 goals in the Premier League last season as the Reds went on to win the title. The Egyptian got help from Luis Diaz and Cody Gakpo, who scored 13 and 10 goals, respectively, in the league.

