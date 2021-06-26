Liverpool make bid for Bayern Munich superstar - Reports

Liverpool have reportedly made an offer for Bayern Munich forward Kingsley Coman. Jurgen Klopp is keen to bolster his side's attacking options this summer and Liverpool have identified Coman as a potential option.

According to La Gazzetta dello Sport, via BeIN Sports, Liverpool have offered €35 million for the French winger, which has been rejected by Bayern Munich. The Bavarian side will reportedly only let Coman leave for €50 million this summer.

The Frenchman has two years left on his current deal at Bayern Munich and the German club are in no rush to sell him. Coman himself is in no rush to leave the Bavarians, but isn't opposed to a change of scenery either.

Manchester United have also lined up the Frenchman as a potential alternative if they fail to sign Jadon Sancho from Borussia Dortmund this summer.

❗️𝐍𝐄𝐖: Bayern Munich want at least €50M (£42M) to sell Kinglsey Coman - Liverpool have tested the waters with a €35M (£30M) bid and remain very firm with the amount offered. Man United could also go for him depending on the Jadon Sancho deal. [@Gazzetta_it via: @beINSPORTS] pic.twitter.com/AXxcuWr9C4 — LFC Transfer Room (@LFCTransferRoom) June 25, 2021

Jurgen Klopp is desperate to bring in another attacker this summer after being resigned to losing the likes of Xherdan Shaqiri and Divock Origi. Coman will be seen as a massive upgrade over the duo and will improve Liverpool's attack drastically.

The Frenchman bagged 8 goals and 13 assists across all competitions in the 2020-21 campaign and was one of Bayern Munich's standout players. Coman is currently with the French national team at Euro 2020. The winger has only managed one cameo off the bench for Didier Deschamps' side at the tournament but will be hoping to get more involved during the knockout rounds.

Also Read: Fabrizio Romano's Transfer Roundup: Lionel Messi makes decision on Barcelona future, Manchester United make €85 million bid for Sancho, and more

Liverpool need to improve their squad in order to challenge for titles again

Konate in action for RB Leipzig

Liverpool looked their dominant best during the first half of the 2020-21 campaign, but Jurgen Klopp's side's season was quickly derailed due to injuries to some key players such as Virgil van Dijk and Jordan Henderson.

The Reds had an underwhelming January transfer window and failed to address any of their problems. This saw Liverpool go on a horrendous run of games, winning only twice in the league between January and March.

Jurgen Klopp, however, did manage to turn around their fortunes and the Reds ended up finishing 3rd in the league. But the German tactician will know that his side needs reinforcements if they are to challenge for the Premier League title again.

Liverpool have already signed RB Leipzig defender Ibrahima Konate, who is seen as the perfect partner for Virgil van Dijk. However, the Reds need to replace Giorginio Wijnaldum, who has joined PSG. The Dutchman has been an integral part of Klopp's side and will be difficult to replace.

Gini Wijnaldum will complete a move to @PSG_inside when his Liverpool contract expires at the end of June, it has now been confirmed.



Thank you for everything you've done for our club, @GWijnaldum and best of luck for the future ❤️ — Liverpool FC (@LFC) June 10, 2021

Also Read: Jim Beglin's Euro 2020: 5 young players who could become household names after the tournament

Fabrizio Romano's exclusive column for Sportskeeda check here!

Edited by Diptanil Roy