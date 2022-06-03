Liverpool make contact with 26-year-old's agent as they look for Sadio Mane's replacement - Reports

Liverpool have reportedly contacted the agent of Bayern Munich star Serge Gnabry as a potential replacement for Sadio Mane, according to Anfield Central (via the Express).

As per Italian journalist Fabrizio Romano, Mane has decided to leave Anfield in the summer as he seeks new challenges in his career. Bayern Munich are the club which has shown interest in signing the 30-year-old forward.

The Reds will now be in search of a replacement for Mane and might have found one from the very club the Senegalese has been linked with a move to. According to the aforementioned source, Liverpool see Gnabry as the ideal candidate to step into Mane's shoes at Anfield ahead of the 2022-23 season.

The Reds have contacted Gnabry's agent to discuss personal terms ahead of a potential bid in the summer. According to the Express, the 26-year-old German international wants around £250,000 per-week if he decides to join the Merseyside club. The Reds, however, will be willing to offer wages somewhere in the region of £200,000 per-week.

That said, Liverpool will face competition for Serge Gnabry should they wish to secure his services in the summer. Fellow Premier League clubs Arsenal and Tottenham Hotspur have also been linked with a move for the German winger.

Football Daily @footballdaily



"It's in the stars." 🎞 Throwback to 2013, Serge Gnabry made his first Premier League start for Arsenal at 18-years-old"It's in the stars." 🎞 Throwback to 2013, Serge Gnabry made his first Premier League start for Arsenal at 18-years-old🔴 "It's in the stars." https://t.co/Z9q51kf2jl

Story continues below ad

It is worth mentioning that Gnabry is in a similar situation to that of Mane at Liverpool. The 26-year-old also has just one year remaining on his current contract at Bayern Munich. With contract talks seemingly going nowhere, the upcoming transfer window might be Bayern's best opportunity to secure a transfer fee for Gnabry.

According to the Express, Bayern Munich would be willing to offload the German international for a fee of around £34 million.

Serge Gnabry had a great season with Bayern Munich where they once again ended up winning the Bundesliga title. He contributed 17 goals and 10 assists in 45 appearances for the Bavarian giants during the 2021-22 season.

Gnabry, on paper, seems like the ideal player to replace Sadio Mane in Liverpool's attack. The former Arsenal player is capable of playing on either wing and can also play up front as a makeshift forward.

Liverpool forwards are all soon running out of contracts

Story continues below ad

The Reds' famous front three comprising Mohamed Salah, Roberto Firmino and Sadio Mane have all got just one year remaining on their respective contracts. As things stand, there have been no advancements between the club and the forwards in negotiations.

Mohamed Salah @MoSalah Being recognised by the fans and by the sports journalists in the same season is something special that I will never forget. I would however give all those personal awards up for a chance at replaying that final, but that is not how football works. Being recognised by the fans and by the sports journalists in the same season is something special that I will never forget. I would however give all those personal awards up for a chance at replaying that final, but that is not how football works. https://t.co/vOoXZgl9MK

According to Sport Bible, both Sadio Mane and Mohamed Salah are demanding a noteworthy rise in wages, something the Reds are not inclined to bow down to.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far