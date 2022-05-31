Liverpool make contact with Barcelona star ahead of the summer transfer window - Reports

Liverpool have enquired about the situation of Barcelona midfielder Gavi, according to 90min. The Reds are reportedly interested in the Spanish midfielder. who has a €50 million (£42.59 million) release clause in his Barcelona contract, which is set to expire in the summer of 2023.

Fabrizio Romano @FabrizioRomano #FCB



“Gavi's game was spectacular. His personality is surprising at 17. When I was 17, everything cost me more”, Xavi said. Barcelona are confident to extend Gavi’s contract. It’s gonna take some time to sign/announce but new five year deal will be on the table soon.“Gavi's game was spectacular. His personality is surprising at 17. When I was 17, everything cost me more”, Xavi said. Barcelona are confident to extend Gavi’s contract. It’s gonna take some time to sign/announce but new five year deal will be on the table soon. ⭐️🇪🇸 #FCB“Gavi's game was spectacular. His personality is surprising at 17. When I was 17, everything cost me more”, Xavi said. https://t.co/5x9yT4CYuL

The Catalan giants are confident that the midfielder will soon sign an extension at the Nou Camp, as reported by 90min, and had also informed interested parties of the same.

Gavi's time at Barcelona

The Spanish midfielder impressed with the club's B side before being called up for the first team ahead of the 2021-22 season. He has gone on to make 45 appearances, including 34 starts, for the Catalan side and registered two goals and five assists in those matches.

More importantly, he has looked bright on the ball and been technically sound every time he has been on the pitch. At 17, Gavi has demonstrated confidence while playing in the big matches in La Liga and in Europe, making him an in-demand player across the continent.

Can he be a good signing for Liverpool?

The Reds are coming off a brilliant season, albeit it ended in disappointment. They were in the fray for an unprecedented quadruple in English football until the third week of May, before losing the Premier League race by one point, followed by a 1-0 Champions League final defeat against Real Madrid.

Article continues below ad

BBC Breaking News @BBCBreaking Real Madrid beat Liverpool 1-0 in Champions League final thanks to second-half goal from Vinicius Jr – reaction here bbc.in/3LUN8pJ Real Madrid beat Liverpool 1-0 in Champions League final thanks to second-half goal from Vinicius Jr – reaction here bbc.in/3LUN8pJ

Jurgen Klopp's team is in fine shape but given the age and condition of some players, adding more depth might be a good idea.

Thiago has finally come to his own this season for the Reds but he remains an injury-prone footballer. Naby Keita is yet to make his mark at Anfield while club captain Jordan Henderson has now crossed 30 years of age.

Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain is not the player Liverpool would have hoped to make him, making it important for the Reds to add new faces in midfield. Given Gavi's age and already demonstrated abilities, it is understandable why the Reds are keen to sign him this summer.

He can add technical finesse in the middle of the park while becoming a long-term addition to the Anfield outfit should Liverpool decide to go all out for him this summer.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far