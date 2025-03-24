Liverpool make contact with PL club over move for 18-year-old star attracting Real Madrid's interest: Reports

Liverpool have reportedly made contact with Bournemouth over a move for centre-back Dean Huijsen amid interest from Real Madrid. This is as per transfer expert Fabrizio Romano, who claims that Bayern Munich also sent scouts to watch the young defender.

Ad

The 19-year-old centre-back is contracted with Bournemouth until the summer of 2030. However, he has a £50 million release clause in his contract with the Cherries, as per reports.

Speaking about Huijsen's future, Romao said on his YouTube channel (via CaughtOffside):

"Chelsea are there. Liverpool have been really tracking the player. Dean Huijsen is someone they appreciate and have already made some contacts how the release clause works."

Ad

Trending

“Bayern have sent scouts to follow Huijsen and Real Madrid, but they have yet to decide whether to invest in a centre-back in the summer. They have to decide internally but appreciate the talent and see him with very big potential. He is a very serious guy, professional player and he is Spanish which could make Real Madrid excited. But no decision yet on what they want to do."

Ad

Huijsen has established himself as a starter for Bournemouth and has made 23 appearances in the Premier League this season, bagging two goals. He could be considering a move to Liverpool in the summer, with Virgil van Dijk's contract set to expire in the summer.

With the Dutchman potentially leaving, Ibrahima Konate's future also remains uncertain, with Los Blancos and PSG reportedly interested in his services.

Liverpool's Trent Alexander-Arnold agrees Real Madrid move- Reports

Trent Alexander-Arnold

Liverpool defender Trent Alexander-Arnold has reportedly agreed to join Real Madrid on a five-year deal ahead of the summer transfer window. As per Sky Sports, the Reds' offers of a contract extension have been turned down by the England international (via Football 365).

Ad

The right-back has been long linked with a move to the Spanish capital, with Los Blancos reportedly reaching out for a move in January. However, Alexander-Arnold remained with the Reds to see out his deal, which expires after the current season ends.

At Real Madrid, Carlo Ancelotti and Co. are seemingly looking for a long-term replacement for veteran defender Dani Carvajal. It seems as though the La Liga outfit are now looking for a more attacking full-back in the form of Alexander-Arnold.

Alexander-Arnold has made 349 appearances across competitions for Liverpool, bagging 22 goals and 87 assists.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback