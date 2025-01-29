Liverpool make decision on Darwin Nunez amid interest from Cristiano Ronaldo-led Al Nassr - Reports

Liverpool reportedly have no intention of parting ways with Darwin Nunez in January amid interest from Cristiano Ronaldo-led Al Nassr. As claimed by The Daily Mail, the Saudi Pro League giants made an approach to sign the Uruguayan centre-forward, which was immediately turned down by the Reds.

It has been claimed that Arne Slot believes the 25-year-old has a big role to play during the second half of the season. Liverpool have been in flying form this season as they lead both Premier League and Champions League tables, though Nunez has recorded just six goals and four assists in 29 games across competitions.

Expectations were quite high from Nunez who cost the Merseyside giants an initial £64 million, rising to potentially £85 million. The Uruguayan would be the club's most expensive signing of all time if all add-ons are triggered but his numbers have been far from convincing.

Since his arrival at Anfield in the summer of 2022, Nunez has blown hot and cold. While he has not been able to produce on a weekly basis, he has delivered some hugely crucial goals when the club needed him.

The Uruguay international most recently scored an added-time brace for Arne Slot's side to beat Brentford 2-0 earlier this month. However, he has scored just four league goals so far this season having found himself behind Diogo Jota and Luis Diaz in the pecking order up front.

Al Nassr, who have Cristiano Ronaldo in their ranks, reportedly made an offer for Nunez but Liverpool have rebuffed the approach. The Saudi Arabian side are believed to be interested in Bayer Leverkusen’s Victor Boniface and Aston Villa’s Jhon Duran as alternatives.

Liverpool duo Mohamed Salah and Virgil van Dijk could line up against Cristiano Ronaldo: Reports

Liverpool superstars Mohamed Salah and Virgil van Dijk could reportedly line up against Cristiano Ronaldo in Saudi Arabia next season. As reported by Spanish outlet Fichajes.net, Saudi Arabian side Al-Hilal are keen on both players on free transfers this summer.

Salah and van Dijk are both out of contracts at Anfield in the summer and look nowhere close to agreeing new terms. The two superstars have been heavily linked with moves away from Anfield with Saudi Arabia named as a potential destination.

The Saudi Pro League has emerged as a lucrative destination for top players since Cristiano Ronaldo's move to Al-Nassr. Al-Hilal, Al-Nassr's fierce rivals had Neymar in their ranks but recently parted ways with the Brazilian following his injury-ravaged spell.

