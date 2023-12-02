Liverpool make decision on Kylian Mbappe amid reports of PSG star replacing Mohamed Salah - Reports

Liverpool have reportedly made a decision on the signing of Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) superstar Kylian Mbappe, who has been tipped as the long-term successor of Mohamed Salah at Anfield.

As claimed by The Daily Mail, Liverpool are not interested in the World Cup-winning French superstar despite contradictory reports of late. It has been strongly reported recently that Jurgen Klopp's side are looking at the PSG attacker as a replacement for Mohamed Salah.

Mbappe's future has been the subject of much speculation over the last few years but he still remains a Paris Saint-Germain player. He looked destined to join Real Madrid upon the expiry of his contract in the summer of 2022.

However, the forward had a late change of heart and signed a new deal with the French giants until 2024, with the option of an extra year to 2025 that only he could activate.

Mbappe again made headlines in the summer of 2023 when he was exiled from the PSG squad after he informed the club he would not be exercising that extension. However, he has since reintegrated into the first team after missing the first game of the season against Lorient.

The Frenchman has been on fire for PSG this season, scoring 17 goals in as many outings across competitions. Liverpool superstar Mohamed Salah, on the other hand, has 13 goals and five assists in 19 appearances on multiple fronts.

Liverpool enter race to sign €25 million-rated Barcelona target

Liverpool are reportedly ready to go head-to-head with Barcelona for the signature of Royal Antwerp's Arthur Vermeeren. According to Fichajes, the €25 million-rated midfielder is being closely monitored by both sides.

Vermeeren has been impressive for his club this season, scoring one goal and providing five assists in 24 appearances across competitions. The 18-year-old has also been called up for the Belgium senior side following his performances.

Liverpool signed Alexis Mac Allister, Dominik Szoboszlai, and Ryan Gravenberch in the summer but could do with a quality defensive midfielder. Vermeeren looks like an ideal fit for that position given the abundance of talent he possesses.

Barcelona also have a long-term interest in the youngster and view him as the successor of Sergio Busquets.

The teenager has already made 58 senior appearances for Royal Antwerp. He is contracted with the Jupiter Pro League club until the end of the 2025-26 season and has an estimated market value of €25 million, according to Transfermarkt.