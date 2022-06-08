Liverpool make official bid worth club-record €100 million for 22-year-old: Reports

Liverpool have reportedly made an official bid for Benfica striker Darwin Nunez. The Uruguayan has quickly become one of the hottest properties in Europe thanks to his incredible performances for Benfica last season.

According to Fabrizio Romano via Pedro Sepulveda, Liverpool have tabled a mammoth bid of €80 million + €20 million in add-ons for the 22-year-old forward. The fee would make him the most expensive signing in the club's history, eclipsing the €88 million they spent to sign Virgil van Dijk from Southampton in January 2018.

The Reds are expected to sign a world-class striker this summer due to the uncertainty surrounding Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mane's futures at the club. The duo have just one year remaining on their respective contracts.

Salah recently announced that he will stay at Anfield this summer. Sadio Mane, on the other hand, is the subject of interest from Bayern Munich. He has been one of Liverpool's standout players since joining the club from Southampton in 2016.

Benfica striker Darwin Nunez could be a potential replacement for Mane at the Merseyside club. The 22-year-old scored 34 goals and provided four assists in 41 appearances for the Portuguese club last season. He helped them reach the quarter-finals of the Champions League.

Nunez caught the attention of Liverpool and a number of Europe's top clubs thanks to his sensational performances, scoring a goal each in both quarter-final legs against the Reds. Reports suggest Jurgen Klopp's side could face competition from Manchester United, who are also believed to be interested in signing Nunez.

Darwin Nunez's potential arrival at Liverpool could lead to Roberto Firmino's departure

Reds' striker Roberto Firmino

Roberto Firmino endured a disappointing 2021-22 campaign. The Brazilian suffered multiple injuries during the course of the campaign, which limited him to just 35 appearances in all competitions.

Furthermore, Jurgen Klopp preferred to play Diogo Jota as his first-choice striker during the first half of the season. Sadio Mane was often deployed as a No. 9 during the second half of the campaign to accommodate Colombian forward Luis Diaz, who played as a left-winger. Firmino therefore fell down the pecking order at Anfield.

The 30-year-old's playing time could diminish even more next season if Liverpool sign Benfica striker Darwin Nunez. Firmino will be keen to be a regular starter to improve his chances of making Brazil's squad for the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar later this year. He could therefore seek a move away from Anfield this summer.

