Liverpool make stunning bid for Kylian Mbappe as PSG star eyes Real Madrid move - Reports

Liverpool have emerged as a surprise contender in the intense race to sign Kylian Mbappe from Paris Saint-Germain.

Despite not being able to compete in the Champions League next season, manager Jurgen Klopp remains confident in their pursuit of the French star.

According to El Nacional, the Reds have tabled a substantial offer of €200 million, the exact figure demanded by PSG president Nasser Al-Khelaïfi to initiate negotiations.

With Mbappe steadfastly refusing to sign a contract extension, the French giants are left with no option but to sell him this summer to avoid losing him on a free transfer next year.

Kylian Mbappe has set his sights on a move to Real Madrid, which adds further complexity to Liverpool's task of convincing him to consider a move to the Premier League.

A major hindrance in this regard is the strained relations between PSG and Real Madrid president Florentino Perez.

To entice the French forward to the Premier League instead, Liverpool plan to offer him an exorbitant salary, similar to his current earnings at PSG. According to the report, they would also guarantee him a leading role in their offensive strategy.

Reds manager Klopp reportedly envisions Mbappe as the focal point of Liverpool's attack, in a position on the left wing, where he feels most comfortable.

This would allow him to shine on the field without being overshadowed by other stars, as he might be if he joins Real Madrid, where Vinicius Junior is already a prominent figure.

In contrast, Real Madrid coach Carlo Ancelotti is said to have plans to deploy Mbappe as a center forward, following in the footsteps of the departing Karim Benzema.

This tactical difference puts Florentino Perez in a challenging position, as he must now match Liverpool's €200 million offer if he wishes to secure Mbappe's services this summer.

Liverpool deal with midfield dilemma amidst Kylian Mbappe interest

As the Reds face the departures of midfield stalwarts Fabinho and Jordan Henderson, Jurgen Klopp is well aware of the urgent need to bolster his midfield options.

While the club has secured the signings of Dominik Szoboszlai and Alexis Mac Allister, there still remains a midfield void that requires immediate attention. Klopp has assured supporters that the club is actively working on addressing this issue.

While speaking to the press, he said (via ThisIsAnfield):

“It’s definitely important to strengthen in midfield. We have to do something there obviously. We are working on solutions, I think everyone can imagine that.”

In light of this development, the Merseyside giants have identified Romeo Lavia as a potential replacement for Fabinho. They have already reportedly made a significant bid of £37 million for the 19-year-old Southampton midfielder. However, the initial offer was turned down by the Saints.

Despite the setback, the club is expected to return with an improved offer for the midfielder who has already agreed personal terms. While they reportedly focus on a mega-move for Kylian Mbappe, they will also need to sort out their midfield gaps urgently.