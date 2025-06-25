Liverpool make surprise move to sign Arsenal and Manchester United target - Reports 

Liverpool have reportedly entered the race to sign Arsenal and Manchester United target Viktor Gyokeres. The Reds see the Swedish striker as the alternative to his countryman, Alexander Isak.

As per a report in Correio da Manha, Gyokeres is the latest name on Liverpool's radar as they look to bolster their attack. The Sporting CP star is seen as the striker who can replace Darwin Nunez, who has been linked with a potential exit.

Arsenal and Manchester United have been in keen on getting Gyokeres this summer and have been in talks to sign the Sporting CP. However, both sides have yet to make an official bid, and the Portuguese side's president has confirmed that he will not sell for €70 million but will also not hold out for the €100 million release clause. He said:

"I can guarantee that Viktor Gyokeres will not leave for 60 million euros plus 10 million euros because I never promised that. To this day Sporting has not had an offer for Gyokeres, neither today nor last season. It's not worth us setting a value because I don't know what will happen in a year's time. I don't know if it will be 40 million euros, 60 million euros or 80 million euros. What I can guarantee is that I will not demand 100 million euros."

Reports suggest Viktor Gyokeres has informed Sporting CP that he wants to leave this summer and will not be returning for pre-season.

Liverpool urged to keep Darwin Nunez by Glen Johnson

Glen Johnson was talking to AceOdds and said that he does not want Darwin Nunez sold by Liverpool. He added that the striker still strikes fear in the defenders and believes the Uruguayan will get better. He said:

"I have said all along that I want Darwin to stay. I just think he does so much more for the team and his teammates than fans or the press gives him credit for. Of course, strikers are going to be judged on goals and numbers, rightly so, but you can ask any Liverpool player and they would love him to be in the team."

"The defenders don't want to play against him, and that gives the other guys the space to do what they are doing. But eventually, the numbers do count, and if he doesn't have a big year now, he probably will be moved on. But as a player, everyone would want him in the dressing room. But, of course, everyone would like to sign Isak as well."

Darwin Nunez has scored 40 goals in 143 matches for Liverpool since joining from Benfica. Gyokeres scored 39 goals in 31 Liga Portugal matches last season.

