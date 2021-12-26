Liverpool make transfer decision on 26-year-old amid rumors of Newcastle United interest in January - Reports

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has no intentions of selling forward Divock Origi to Newcastle United in the January transfer window, according to The Athletic (via HITC).

Newcastle United are expected to be a major force in the January transfer window following their takeover by a Saudi-led consortium.

The Magpies have been linked with numerous players including Manchester United forward Anthony Martial and Liverpool attacker Divock Origi. Eddie Howe's side are reported to be interested in signing Origi on a six-month loan deal until the end of the season.

However, according to the aforementioned source, Liverpool do not want to let their super-sub leave the club in January. Apart from Origi, the Reds are not willing to let Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain leave Anfield as well.

Divock Origi has been a vital member of the Liverpool squad despite not being a regular starter under Jurgen Klopp. The 26-year-old forward has scored important goals for the club coming off the bench.

Origi netted an injury-time winner against Wolverhampton Wanderers before scoring the winning goal against AC Milan at the San Siro in the Champions League.

One of the main reasons why Liverpool want to keep hold of Divock Origi is because of the Africa Cup of Nations scheduled to take place next month. The Reds will lose their main source of goals in Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mane.

Liverpool will therefore need the likes of Origi and Takumi Minamino to step up in the absence of their superstar forwards.

Divock Origi is a cult hero at Liverpool. The Belgian international will always be remembered for scoring the winning goal in the second leg of the 2019 UEFA Champions League semi-final against Barcelona.

Newcastle United, on the other hand, do need a regular source of goals to avoid relegation to the Championship.

The Magpies are currently 19th in the standings, having picked up just 10 points from 18 matches this season. Eddie Howe's men are currently three points off safety.

Liverpool are on the trails of Manchester City in the race for the Premier League title

Liverpool and Manchester City are once again involved in the tightly contested Premier League title race.

As things stand, the Reds are only three points behind Pep Guardiola's side. However, Liverpool are three points clear of third-placed Chelsea.

Liverpool are having a great season in the Premier League. Jurgen Klopp's side have only lost one game so far and are the highest scorers in the league. They have already scored 50 goals in the league, with Mohamed Salah scoring 15 of them.

OptaJoe @OptaJoe 50 - Liverpool have scored 50 goals in 18 games in the Premier League this season; the fewest games they have ever needed from the start of a top-flight campaign to hit a half century of league goals. Rampant. 50 - Liverpool have scored 50 goals in 18 games in the Premier League this season; the fewest games they have ever needed from the start of a top-flight campaign to hit a half century of league goals. Rampant. https://t.co/ZRLG2cy9it

