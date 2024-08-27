Liverpool make transfer decision on defensive star amidst transfer interest: Reports 

Liverpool are reportedly unwilling to let versatile defender Joe Gomez depart this summer. Reputed journalist Graeme Bailey reports that the England international is likely to stay at Anfield this season despite rumors regarding his exit.

Bailey has also insisted that Liverpool are unlikely to sign a new defender this summer either. He also discarded the possibility of Gomez making a switch to Crystal Palace in the summer.

As per Bailey, Gomez's inclusion in the Reds' squad against Brentford on Sunday, August 25 was a clear indication that he will stay at the Merseyside club. Bailey told Rousing The Kop:

“I’ve been told that he’s not going. I’m told that he’s not leaving and Liverpool are not planning on signing a defender. I’m told that there’s nothing in the Crystal Palace links and given that he was involved at the weekend that’s the way I see it and that’s what I’m hearing as well."

Bailey added:

“I understand that he’s not leaving. Things could still change of course but as things stand I don’t think he’ll go.”

Joe Gomez is currently the longest-serving player at Anfield, having been at the club since 2015 after joining them for a reported £3.5 million from Charlton Athletic. The 27-year-old has won seven trophies during his time at the club while making 224 appearances for the Merseysiders.

During his time at Anfield, Gomez has been used in multiple positions thanks to his incredible versatility. He has played as a centre-back, right-back, left-back and even as a defensive midfielder.

Liverpool want former Real Madrid star ahead of Federico Chiesa: Reports

Liverpool are reportedly keen on signing former Real Madrid winger Takefusa Kubo this summer ahead of Takefusa Kubo. As claimed by Caught Offside, the Reds are heavily interested in the Real Sociedad winger's signature.

The Merseyside giants have had a quiet summer so far but have been linked with several players ahead of the transfer deadline. The Reds are reportedly set to sign Valencia keeper Giorgi Mamardashvili who is set to spend a year on loan at the La Liga club.

Liverpool have also been linked with a move for Juventus winger Federico Chiesa according to transfer expert Fabrizio Romano. However, as claimed by Caught Offside, the Merseyside giants are more keen on Takefusa Kubo.

Real Sociedad reportedly want Kubo's £51 million release clause to be triggered in full. The Japan international has scored 17 goals and provided 14 assists in 87 appearances for Real Sociedad to date.

