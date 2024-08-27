Liverpool want former Real Madrid star more than Federico Chiesa - Reports

According to Caught Offside, Liverpool are more interested in signing former Real Madrid payer Takefusa Kubo than Federico Chiesa. The Reds have had a quiet summer transfer window for the most part.

However, they have finally started doing business and Giorgio Mamardashvili is currently undergoing a medical. The Georgian goalkeeper is expected to spend the season on loan at Valencia as part of his move.

Apart from Mamardashvili, Chiesa is also on the Reds' radar, as transfer expert Fabrizio Romano had previously reported. While Chiesa is 26 and has a sketchy injury record, the Italian could be available for as less than £10 million.

As per Caught Offside, Liverpool would prefer a move for Kubo over Chiesa. The Japanese is a left-footed player and could be a more natural replacement for Salah. Apart from that, he is only 23 and is highly-rated.

Real Sociedad reportedly want a fee in the region of £51 million, which is the release clause in Kubo's contract, to let the player go. Kubo was part of Real Madrid's set-up but never made an appearance for the club. However, he has played for Getafe, Villarreal, RCD Mallorca, and now Sociedad.

Kubo has made 87 appearances for Sociedad, scoring 17 goals and providing 14 assists. He has a contract until the end of the 2028-29 season with the Basque club.

Fabrizio Romano claims Federico Chiesa to Liverool is on

Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano has claimed that Federico Chiesa has given the green light to join Liverpool, with the Italian excited at the prospect of moving to the Premier League.

Romano furthered that contract negotiations won't be an issue and added that Chiesa and Juve want the move to go through. The Old Lady reportedly want €15 million for the winger. Romano wrote on X (formerly Twitter):

"Understand Chiesa has given his full availability to join Liverpool after initial talks. He’s excited about this possibility and contract won’t be an issue. Juventus want Chiesa to leave and asking price is around €15m."

Thiago Motta has taken charge of Juventus and the former midfielder is shaping the team according to his plans. He reportedly prefers growing players like Samuel Mbangula and Andrea Cambiasso rather than managing established ones like Chiesa.

Chiesa has so far scored 32 goals and provided 23 assists in 131 appearances for Juve.

