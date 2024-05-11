Liverpool and Manchester City on alert as Premier League side could be forced to sell £110 million-rated duo - Reports

Liverpool and Manchester City have been placed on high alert after Premier League side Wolverhampton Wanderers' manager Gary O'Neil made an interesting claim in a pre-match press conference. The Wolves boss claimed that the club could be forced to sell their prized assets in the upcoming transfer window to keep the club's finances afloat.

Wolves are currently sitting 12th in the Premier League table and have safely avoided relegation for the 2023-24 campaign. Yet, a mass exodus of players from the Molineux is expected in the upcoming transfer window.

Since the Premier League started cracking down on financial fair play (FFP) violations under their Profit and Sustainability Rules (PSR), clubs have been more judicious with their fiscal activities.

The likes of Everton and Nottingham Forest have already been awarded points deductions this season, seriously threatening their status as a Premier League side. The Toffees have secured their survival but Forest are still entrenched in a relegation dogfight.

Wolves will be looking to cash in on their young stars in the summer. Portuguese winger Pedro Neto has been linked with Manchester City and Liverpool, with the Midlands club valuing him at £60 million. Algerian left-back Rayan Ait-Nouri has also been rumoured with a move to Liverpool and City, with Wolves valuing him at £50 million.

In his pre-match presser before Wolves' game against Crystal Palace, O'Neil claimed:

“I don't think there will be money available to us without selling a player. The club is expecting in the foreseeable future to fund itself. But these things can change. I wouldn't expect it to be a summer where we spend lot of millions."

Wolves will be in Premier League action at home against Crystal Palace later today (May 11).

Wolves stars Pedro Neto and Rayan Ait-Nouri - what could they bring to Manchester City or Liverpool?

Both Pedro Neto and Rayan Ait-Nouri have been important players in Gary O'Neil's squad, playing a crucial role in their survival in the Premier League.

Ait-Nouri has demonstrated incredible versatility this season. He starts games as a left-back but moves into a wing-back role or even into left midfield as the match progresses, helping the team set up offensively and defensively. He has made 36 appearances for Wolves this season, with three goals and two assists to his name.

Understandably, the Reds and the Cityzens have come calling for his services. Liverpool could look to sign Ait-Nouri as a rotational option alongside Andy Robertson, who has been injury-prone this season. Meanwhile, Sergio Gomez is the only listed left-back in Manchester City's senior squad, which could force Pep Guardiola's hand into signing the Algerian for some much-needed depth.

Portuguese winger Neto has once again endured an injury-hit season. Having already missed over 100 games for club and country before this campaign, a nagging hamstring injury has kept him out of action for 20 games in the 2023-24 season.

However, he has delivered impeccable performances when available. In only 23 games this season, Neto has netted thrice and set up his teammates 11 times, sitting joint-third on the Premier League playmaking charts (nine assists in 19 games).

If he can have an injury-free season, Neto will be an invaluable addition to the attacking firepower at any top club in the Premier League. With Wolves valuing him at £60 million, he could be a worthwhile investment for Liverpool or Manchester City in the upcoming transfer window.