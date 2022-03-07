Liverpool and Manchester City interested in move for 28-year-old defender: Reports

Premier League giants Liverpool and Manchester City are reportedly interested in Sevilla defender Diego Carlos.

Fichajes reports that both Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp and Manchester City's Pep Guardiola are tracking the Brazilian, whose performances for Sevilla in La Liga this season have won praise.

The 28-year-old had been heavily linked with a move to Newcastle United in January, however a move never surfaced with the Spanish side eager to keep hold of the defender.

Bryce @BryceBritish twitter.com/SevillaFC_ENG/… Sevilla FC @SevillaFC_ENG



#ElGranDerbi Two up at the break, but there's 45 to go. Vamos, mi Sevilla! Two up at the break, but there's 45 to go. Vamos, mi Sevilla! ⚪️🔴 #ElGranDerbi https://t.co/bbQcjlnkik Best defensive record in Europes top 5 leagues, Diego Carlos is an absolute monster Best defensive record in Europes top 5 leagues, Diego Carlos is an absolute monster 👑 twitter.com/SevillaFC_ENG/…

But Liverpool and Manchester City could be more appeasing options for Carlos, who has two goals in 36 appearances for Los Nervionenses this season.

Sevilla are reportedly prepared to listen to offers as they look to make a huge profit on a player that cost them 15 million from Nantes in 2019.

Why are Liverpool and Manchester City tracking Diego Carlos?

Van Dijk (left) and Matip (right) have formed a formidable partnsership

News of interest from the two Premier League title rivals may surprise fans given the defensive talent both sides have at their disposal at present.

The Reds possess a world-class Virgil van Dijk who has had yet another dominant season at the back. Alongside the Dutchman, Joel Matip has had a fine season.

Klopp also signed Ibrahima Konate from RB Leipzig for £36 million and alongside England international Joe Gomez they have the defensive depth that any team in world football would desire.

It is a similar case for Pep Guardiola at Manchester City.

Ruben Diaz, although currently injured, has been a rock at centre-back following his magnificent debut season last year.

John Stones and Aymeric Laporte have been equally as formidable for the Cityzens this season and their displays together in the absence of Diaz have been hugely impressive.

Manchester City also have Nathan Ake to call on who has been making appearances for the Premier League giants in cup competition.

Sky Sports Premier League @SkySportsPL



Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola praised his defence and suggested they restricted Burnley to just two chances in the 2-0 win 🗣 "The players gave everything."Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola praised his defence and suggested they restricted Burnley to just two chances in the 2-0 win 🗣 "The players gave everything."Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola praised his defence and suggested they restricted Burnley to just two chances in the 2-0 win ✅ https://t.co/wDx7JfcYDd

So it begs the question as to whether either side has the need to target Carlos.

The defender may be having a fine season for the La Liga side who are the current challengers of league leaders Real Madrid.

But with defensive options already available at the EPL teams, the money that it would take to lure Carlos may be better suited to being spent on other key areas.

Liverpool have been linked with a list of top midfield talent, including Borussia Dortmund midfielder Jude Bellingham.

Whilst Manchester City desire a top striker with Bellingham's teammate Erling Haaland being heavily linked with a move.

It will be interesting to see if any of the two sides do sanction a move for Carlos and if he is immediately thrown into the starting eleven of the club that potentially does sign him.

