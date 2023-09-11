Liverpool and Manchester City set to battle each other in race to sign 27-year-old Premier League defender: Reports

Liverpool and Manchester City are reportedly set to go head-to-head for West Ham United defender Nayef Aguerd in the January transfer window. Sky Sports have reported that the two Premier League giants are now both monitoring the Moroccan centre-back.

Liverpool are still looking to strengthen their squad this season despite already making a number of high-quality additions in the summer. The Reds are particularly believed to be looking for the perfect partner for Virgil van Dijk at the heart of the defense. Nayef Aguerd appears to be a very good option.

Manchester City, meanwhile, are also determined to add more firepower to their defense. Their revered centre-back Aymeric Laporte left for Al-Nassr in a deal worth £23 million last month. Although the Cityzens completed the signing of Josko Gvardiol this summer, they are still keeping a close eye on the market for opportunities.

As per the Sky Sports report, the two clubs will look to step up their interest in Aguerd when the transfer window reopens in January.

Liverpool and Manchester City's interest in Nayef Aguerd comes as no surprise. The Moroccan has been on a progressive run since joining West Ham United from French outfit Stade Rennes in the summer of 2020.

Last season, he made 30 appearances for the Hammers across all competitions, recording two goals to his name. He also has a goal to his record in three Premier League games so far this term.

How Liverpool and Manchester City have started the 2023-24 season

Can the Reds challenge City for the title this season?

Liverpool and Manchester City have both enjoyed a promising start to the new Premier League season. The Reds kicked off their campaign with a 1-1 draw at Chelsea. But they have won their next three fixtures, beating Bournemouth, Newcastle United and Aston Villa respectively.

The Cityzens, meanwhile, have won all their four games in the English top flight so far, beating Burnley, Newcastle, Sheffield United, and Fulham.

As it stands, Manchester City sit atop the league table with an impressive 12 points from four games. Liverpool, however, occupy the third position in the rankings with 10 points in four games.

Up next, Jurgen Klopp's men will lock horns with lock horns with Wolverhampton Wanderers on September 16. Meanwhile, Pep Guardiola's side will take on West Ham United on the same day.