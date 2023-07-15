Liverpool have Manchester City star on 4-man replacement list as Fabinho edges towards Al Ittihad move - Reports

Liverpool are considering a move for Manchester City star Kalvin Phillips as they eye a replacement for Fabinho, who is leaning towards a move to Al Ittihad, reports The Athletic.

Fabinho, 29, joined the Reds from French club AS Monaco for a deal worth £44 million in 2018. He has since been a key player for the Anfield outfit, making 219 appearances across competitions. The midfielder has helped the club win seven trophies, including the Premier League and the UEFA Champions League.

The Brazil international had an underwhelming 2022-23 campaign, but it was widely reported that Liverpool will continue to trust him as their number 6. It's also worth noting that he has three more years remaining on his deal with the club, having penned a contract extension in 2021.

However, Fabinho's situation at the Merseyside-based club has changed over recent days. He has been left out of Jurgen Klopp's squad for their pre-season camp in Germany, according to the aforementioned source. This comes after Al Ittihad tabled an enticing £40 million offer for the defensive midfielder.

Although an agreement is not yet in place, the decision to leave Fabinho behind is an indication that his five-year spell at Anfield could be nearing an end. Liverpool, meanwhile, are expected to bring in a new number 6 if the former Monaco man departs.

Manchester City star Phillips has thus emerged as a surprise target for Klopp's side, as per the report. The midfielder joined the Cityzens from Leeds United for a deal worth £45 million last year. However, his future with the treble-winners is uncertain after he played just 593 minutes across competitions last term.

Fiorentina's Sofyan Amrabat and Bayern Munich's Ryan Gravenberch have also been mooted as options for the Reds. The English giants have been credited with an interest in Southampton's Romeo Lavia. However, they deem the Saints' £50 million valuation of the teenager as excessive.

Jordan Henderson travel to Germany with Liverpool

Like Fabinho, Jordan Henderson has also been heavily linked with a move to Saudi Arabia recently. The England international is the subject of interest from Steven Gerrard's Al Ettifaq. He has reportedly received an offer worth £700,000 a week from the Dammam-based club.

However, the transfer has not progressed due to Liverpool's unwillingness to let Henderson go for a nominal fee. Jurgen Klopp's side have reportedly slapped a £20 million price tag on their captain. Al Ettifaq have shown no signs that they are prepared to shell out such a sum in transfer fees.

The Merseyside-based club have thus included Henderson in their squad to travel to German, as per The Athletic. However, talks over his future continue to take place. It remains to be seen if a move to the Saudi Pro League is on the cards for the former Sunderland star.