Liverpool and Manchester City have 'started the process' to sign 22-year-old attacker: Reports

Liverpool and Manchester City have held exploratory talks with PSV Eindhoven forward Cody Gakpo over a summer transfer move, according to Dutch magazine Voetbal International [via Sport Witness].

Gakpo has scored 10 goals and provided 11 assists from 28 appearances across all competitions for PSV Eindhoven this season. The 22-year-old's performances for the Eredivisie club have seen him make it to the transfer wishlist of several clubs.

Premier League giants Liverpool and Manchester City are among those looking at a potential move for Gakpo. According to the aforementioned source, the two clubs have started the process of signing the forward in the summer.

Gakpo currently has a contract with PSV Eindhoven until the summer of 2025. According to Voetbal International, the Netherlands international is set to extend the deal by another year.

However, there is a good chance that the forward will leave the Eredivisie club at the end of the season if the report is to be believed. Gakpo's contract would give PSV Eindhoven the power to demand a higher fee from his suitors in the summer.

Liverpool and Manchester City are not the only clubs interested in Gakpo. According to the report, Bayern Munich expressed a desire to acquire the Dutchman's services ahead of the 2021/22 season as well.

The Bundesliga champions now face stiff competition from the Premier League clubs for Gakpo's signature. Meanwhile, the Dutchman is yet to make a final decision on his future.

Cody Gakpo could be an ideal target for Liverpool

Liverpool boast one of the best frontlines across Europe, with Mohamed Salah, Sadio Mane, Roberto Firmino and Diogo Jota providing firepower for them. However, the Reds could be forced to strengthen their attack next summer.

Salah and Mane are now edging towards their 30s, while Firmino is already 30 years old. The trio also have their contracts with the Anfield outfit running out at the end of the 2022/23 campaign.

While the Reds face having to make a decision about the trio's future, there have been suggestions that they will strengthen their frontline in the summer. Should they decide to explore the market, Gakpo could be an ideal target for them.

The Merseyside-based club tend to recruit players under the age of 25 and Gakpo, at 22, ticks that box. The Dutchman can also play across the front three, making him an attractive option for Jurgen Klopp, who is a fan of versatile players.

