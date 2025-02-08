Liverpool and Manchester United on alert and Champions League side look set to sell Chelsea target - Reports

Borussia Dortmund could look to sell Jamie Bynoe-Gittens in the summer amidst interest from Liverpool, Chelsea, and Manchester United. While he has been impressive for the German side, they could be forced to sell him due to financial constraints.

Gittens joined Dortmund's youth sides from Manchester City's academy in 2020. He has been excellent for the German side, scoring 16 goals and providing 14 assists in 88 senior games across competitions. He is known for his dribbling ability but also his directness and execution in front of goal.

Hence, Gittens has garnered interest from multiple clubs across Europe. As per Caught Offside, the likes of Manchester United, Liverpool, and Chelsea are interested in signing him. Journalist Christian Falk has reported that Dortmund could sell Gittens in the summer as he wrote:

“We have to keep an eye on Jamie Gittens. If Dortmund doesn’t reach the Champions League, I think they will have to sell him.

“Bayern are interested, though I’m not sure if they would be prepared to spend their money on him. If they manage to sell Tel – and don’t move for Nkunku – there’s a chance. Otherwise, it’ll be difficult!”

Gittens' contract with Dortmund expires in 2028 and as per Transfermarkt, his market value is €50 million. However, the German side are likely to demand a higher fee for the Englishman.

Chelsea and Liverpool interested in signing Dutch star in the summer: Reports

As per TBR Football, both Chelsea and Liverpool are monitoring Ajax defender Jorrel Hato for a potential summer transfer. The Dutch left-back has highly impressed during his brief time in senior football.

Hato, 18, came through Ajax's academy and has already made 94 senior appearances for them. He's also scored four goals and provided eight assists in that time. He is known for his ability on the ball and also being solid defensively.

Hato's performances have seen him garner interest from multiple clubs across Europe, including Premier League clubs. Arsenal have been heavily linked with him but could look to move away. However, they signed Riccardo Calafiori last summer and Myles Lewis-Skelly has performed exceptionally well this summer.

Chelsea, meanwhile, are looking to part ways with Ben Chilwell, who joined Crystal Palace on loan this January. Liverpool are also looking for a long-term replacement for Andy Robertson, who's been underwhelming this season. Both clubs also recently sent scouts to Ajax's matches to monitor Hato.

