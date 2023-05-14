Liverpool and Manchester United among 6 teams fighting to sign ex-Chelsea attacker: Reports

Liverpool and Manchester United are reportedly interested in roping in former Chelsea star and AS Roma ace Tammy Abraham in the upcoming summer transfer window.

Abraham, 25, has established himself as a regular starter for the Giallorossi since arriving from the Blues for around £34 million in 2021. So far, he has helped them lift the UEFA Europa Conference League trophy last campaign.

According to Fichajes, Abraham has emerged on six Premier League clubs' radar ahead of the next campaign.

With Roma willing to listen to offers in the region of £40 million, Liverpool are keen to add Abraham to their ranks as a Roberto Firmino successor. Manchester United are also interested due to the forward's affordable asking price.

Chelsea are also keen to re-sign their youth product as they are aiming to snap up a first-choice striker this summer. They are prepared to make the most of their buy-back clause in his current contract to solve their ongoing crisis.

Meanwhile, Tottenham Hotspur have identified Abraham as a perfect successor to Harry Kane, who has been rumored to depart this summer. Newcastle United and Aston Villa have also expressed an interest in signing the star.

Prior to his move to the Jose Mourinho-coached side, Abraham helped Chelsea lift a total of two trophies. He contributed 34 goal involvements in 89 Premier League appearances for the Blues and while on loan at Swansea City.

So far, the Liverpool and Manchester United target has registered 36 goals and 12 assists in 101 games for Roma.

Liverpool urged to sign Chelsea star over Manchester United target

Speaking to Betfred, former Liverpool defender Glen Johnson shared his thoughts on the Reds' links with Chelsea star Mason Mount and Brighton & Hove Albion ace Alexis Mac Allister.

Mac Allister, 24, has been in stellar form for Brighton this campaign, registering 12 goals and two assists in 35 games so far. He could displace Jordan Henderson as the right-sided central midfielder in Jurgen Klopp's 4-3-3 setup.

Mount, on the other hand, is believed to have made progress over a new contract at Chelsea in the past couple of weeks. He is currently in a standoff with the Blues as he is keen to secure a £200,000 per week salary package.

He elaborated:

"Even though it sounds silly to say, nowadays, £70 million for a good player isn't that expensive, is it? Alexis is certainly good but if you have to spend £70 million, then I'd rather that money was spent on Mason Mount."

Claiming that the Manchester United-linked midfielder would be a bit-part player at Liverpool, Johnson added:

"Mason would suit the team better, he would get into the starting XI and I don't believe that Alexis can instantly command a starting berth there. He would certainly be a good squad player, but I'd prefer if they signed Mason."

