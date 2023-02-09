Liverpool and Manchester United could battle each other for 41-year-old sporting director - Reports

Liverpool and Manchester United are reportedly set to battle it out for Paul Mitchell as sporting director. The Englishman is currently working at Ligue 1 club AS Monaco.

However, Mitchell, 41, has not agreed new terms with the French outfit and is looking to return to England, per FootballTransfers. Moreover, the sporting director informed Monaco that he won't extend his contract, which means he will depart after next summer's transfer window. It's understood that he's eyeing a return to the Premier League.

Sources in France say that Mitchell will likely join Liverpool or Manchester United. The Merseysiders are currently viewed as the most viable option for him. If Jurgen Klopp's side make contact for his services despite Mitchell expected to leave Monaco at the end of the summer transfer window, things could change. The Anfield giants need to replace their current director Julian Ward who's departing at the end of the season.

Manchester United, meanwhile, appointed John Murtough as their director of football in 2021. However, they have always admired Mitchell. He was linked with the role while Ralf Rangnick was the interim manager, as the two had previously worked together at RB Leipzig.

Mitchell has had huge success with Tottenham Hotspur and Southampton in the Premier League, as their club director. Some of the signings he made during the two spells brought Sadio Mane to the Saints from RB Salzburg for £10 million and Son Heung Min to Spurs from Bayer Leverkusen for £22 million. He also signed Toby Alderweireld for the Lilywhites from Atletico Madrid for £11.4 million.

Jamie Carragher admits as Liverpool fan he's worried about Manchester United's progress under Erik ten Hag

Manchester United were rock bottom last season, finishing sixth, trophyless, and enduring difficult times.

The players lacked confidence, and the camp seemed to be in disharmony. Erik ten Hag was appointed the Red Devils' new manager in May. Fast forward to February 2023, United are in pole position to finish in the top four. Moreover, they are still competing in four competitions - Premier League, UEFA Europa League, FA Cup and Carabao Cup - the only English top-flight club to do so.

Meanwhile, after being on the brink of winning an unprecedented quadruple, Liverpool have spectacularly faltered this campaign. Klopp's men's season has been in stark contrast to the impressive campaign they had in 2021-22. The Reds are languishing in tenth in the league, trailing third-placed United by a whopping 14 points.

Anfield icon Carragher has admitted that he'sworried about the progress his team's arch-rivals have made this season, telling Sky Sports' The Overlap:

"It does feel different to me under Erik ten Hag. ... Now it feels like they’ve got a manager who knows what he’s doing. Also, it feels like there’s a spirit at United that we haven’t seen for a while."

He added:

"It feels like that’s coming back. I think there’s something happening at Manchester United that I didn’t see with those other managers. So it’s worry, yeah!"

Manchester United next face Leeds United on Sunday (February 12), while Liverpool face Everton in the Merseyside derby a day later.

