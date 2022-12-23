Liverpool and Manchester United interested in young striker after stunning 5-goal performance in FA Youth Cup

Liverpool and Manchester United are amongst the Premier League clubs interested in signing Preston North End youngster Felipe Rodriguez-Gentile, according to the Mirror.

Rodriguez-Gentile is a promising striker on the books of the Championship outfit. The 16-year-old scored five goals in a FA Youth Cup tie against Rotherham United, helping his team to a 6-1 win.

According to the aforementioned source, the teenage sensation has signed a two-year scholarship with Preston North End which will commence in the summer. This has, however, not prevented a host of Premier League clubs to show interest in him.

Rodriguez-Gentile has been one of Preston's best performing players in their youth teams. The Argentine forward, who also holds Spanish nationality, has scored 18 times in his last 10 games, including four hat-tricks.

His form has attracted interest from clubs like Liverpool and Manchester United, among others They are, however, not the only sides interested in signing Rodriguez-Gentile in the near future. Newcastle United, Tottenham Hotspur and Manchester City are also linked with the 16-year-old attacker.

It is, however, worth pointing out that Preston are currently in a more advantageous position when it comes to Felipe Rodriguez-Gentile as the youngster has signed a two-year scholarship.

The club, however, are aware of the talent they have at their disposal. Manager Ryan Lowe has already stated that Rodriguez-Gentile will be training with the first-team squad in the near future. He said:

"People probably want to get him in the squad; he will come up and train with us in some capacity very soon - when he's off school! It's mad, isn't it?

Championship clubs barely manage to keep hold of their young talent for extended periods. Birmingham City notably had to sell Jude Bellingham to Borussia Dortmund after the England midfielder made a positive impact at the tender age of 17.

