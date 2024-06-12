Liverpool and Manchester United linked with 23-year-old Bayer Leverkusen star: Reports

Liverpool and Manchester United are both reportedly interested in center-back Odilon Kossounou, who currently plays for Bayer Leverkusen. The English giants aren't the only interested suitor in his services, with West Ham United also reported to be keeping tabs.

The 2023-24 campaign was a glorious one for Leverkusen as they won the Bundesliga and the DFB Pokal, going the entire domestic season unbeaten. Kossounou was an integral part of this remarkable run under manager Xabi Alonso, playing in 22 Bundesliga games.

According to Transfermarkt's Stefan Bienkowski, the 23-year-old defender has attracted interest from Liverpool and Manchester United. The Merseyside club are understandably looking to sign a center-back after letting Joel Matip leave on a free this summer. As for the Manchester-based club, they are looking for a replacement for Raphael Varane, who left this summer upon the expiry of his contract.

Trending

Bienkowski claims Bayer Leverkusen are open to the idea of selling Kossounou for the right price as they believe they can find a replacement for him.

Ex-Manchester United manager full of praise for new Liverpool head coach Arne Slot

Former Manchester United manager Louis van Gaal was full of praise for Liverpool's new head coach and compatriot Arne Slot. The former Feyenoord boss has replaced Jurgen Klopp at Anfield, and is set to lead the team in the pre-season.

Slot impressed during his time at Feyenoord, winning the Eredivisie and the Dutch Cup. While he is making a large step up in his managerial career from De Kuip to Anfield, Louis van Gaal believes Slot is capable of delivering.

The former Manchester United boss praised fellow Dutchman, calling him the best coach from the Netherlands in a conversation with Sky Sports, saying (via Liverpool Echo):

"It's a big job because Jurgen Klopp has done it fantastically, so he as the successor is always more difficult. But he is a good trainer. I think at the moment - with Peter Bosz - the best trainer from the Netherlands. I think Liverpool have made a very good choice."

The Merseysiders will be hoping that Arne Slot can continue from where Jurgen Klopp left off, keeping them at the upper echelons of English football and fighting for big trophies.