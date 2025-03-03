Liverpool and Manchester United make transfer decision on 21-year-old Premier League star wanted by Real Madrid: Reports 

Liverpool and Manchester United have reportedly both backtracked in the race to sign Real Madrid target Adam Wharton. As reported by The Daily Mail (via The Mirror), both Premier League sides are prioritizing other summer targets potentially handing Los Blancos a free run at the player.

Adam Wharton has been a revelation since joining Crystal Palace in January 2023 from Blackburn Rovers in a deal worth a reported £22 million. He immediately caught everyone's attention following his move to the Premier League and was even called up to the England squad for Euro 2024.

The 21-year-old is regarded as one of the finest young defensive midfielders in the world right now. He is excellent defensively, boasting a solid work rate and is also blessed with technique and vision to act as a deep-lying playmaker.

The young Englishman has struggled with injuries this season, missing 17 games. However, that has not stopped top clubs from showing interest in his services. The tenacious midfielder has made only 16 appearances across competitions this term, providing one assist.

Liverpool and Manchester United are both strong admirers of the youngster but reportedly have other areas to prioritize this summer. Manchester City have also been linked with the Englishman but signed Nico Gonzalez in January because of Wharton's injury.

Real Madrid have reportedly expressed interest in the midfielder, with chief scout Juni Calafat being a huge admirer. Crystal Palace reportedly value their priced asset at £70 million.

Real Madrid interested in a summer move for Liverpool and Manchester United target: Reports

Real Madrid are reportedly interested in a move for Everton defender Jarrad Branthwaite this summer. As per TEAMtalk, the Spanish giants are monitoring the towering English defender who has also attracted interest from Manchester United and Liverpool.

Manager Carlo Ancelotti has had to deal with a consistent injury crisis at the heart of defence this season. Antonio Rudiger and David Alaba have just returned to action while Eder Militao is ruled out for the season with an ACL injury.

The Spanish capital club are reportedly monitoring plenty of centre-back options including Jarrad Branthwaite. The 22-year-old has been a coveted defender in recent months, attracting interest from the likes of Liverpool and Manchester United.

Ancelotti was at the helm at Everton when the Toffees signed Branthwaite from Carlisle United in 2020 and also gave the youngster his debut. Everton reportedly want £70 million for the central defender and are in a strong negotiating position with the player contracted till 2027.

