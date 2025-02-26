Real Madrid keen on signing Liverpool and Manchester United target this summer - Reports 

Real Madrid are reportedly keen on signing Liverpool and Manchester United target Jarrad Branthwaite this summer. As reportedly by TEAMtalk, Los Blancos are keen on bolstering their backline which has struggled with injuries.

Antonio Rudiger and David Alaba have just returned to action while Eder Militao is ruled out until the summer with an ACL injury. Real Madrid are reportedly monitoring several options including Branthwaite who Carlo Ancelotti knows well from his time as Everton manager.

Branthwaite is one of the most highly regarded young centre-backs in the world and has been a key player for Everton. At just 22 years of age, he has featured regularly for the Toffees since last season and has been called up for England.

Ancelotti was at the helm at Goodison Park when the Toffees signed Branthwaite from Carlisle United. The Italian manager also gave the young towering defender his Everton debut.

Branthwaite has been a player in demand in recent months with Manchester United reportedly making failed attempts to sign him last summer. The young defender has also been linked with a sensational move to rivals Liverpool which speaks volumes regarding his potential.

Everton reportedly value their prized asset at £70 million and are in a strong position with the defender contracted until 2027. The Real Madrid and Manchester United target has made 22 appearances this season for Everton after missing the start of the campaign with a groin injury.

Manchester United loanee nominated alongside Real Madrid superstar for February's LaLiga Player of the Month award

Manchester United loanee Antony has been nominated alongside Real Madrid superstar Kylian Mbappe for February's LaLiga Player of the Month award. The Brazil international has enjoyed a solid resurgence since his loan switch to Real Betis in January.

Antony failed to live up to his massive reported £86 million price tag following his move from Ajax in 2022. He only scored 12 goals and provided five assists in 96 appearances for Manchester United.

However, the winger has done really well since his loan move to Real Betis scoring thrice and providing two assists in six games. His exploits have seen him get nominated for February's LaLiga Player of the Month award alongside Los Blancos superstar Kylian Mbappe. Other nominees for the award are Osasuna's Ante Budimir, Athletic Club's Oihan Sancet and Barcelona's Pedri.

