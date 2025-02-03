Liverpool and Manchester United in race to sign £67 million-rated Bundesliga star: Reports

Liverpool and Manchester United are reportedly set to battle it out in the race to snap up Xavi Simons from RB Leipzig in the summer transfer window.

Last month, Simons turned his temporary switch to Leipzig into a permanent move from Paris Saint-Germain (PSG). He joined the Bundesliga team for an initial £42 million plus £25 million in potential add-ons.

However, Football Transfers journalist Robin Bairner has claimed that Simons could be on the move after the 2024-25 season. He recently said on the PSG Talking podcast (h/t PSG Talk):

"When you speak to people who know about football transfers and what's going on behind the scenes, all of them seem to be pointing to a big move for Xavi Simons in the summer. That has been the noise. There's no indication to hang on for a long time. This very much seems to be a short-term marriage of convenience between Leipzig and Simons."

According to Sport Bild journalist Christian Falk, Liverpool and Manchester City are interested in signing Simons in the future. On the other hand, Manchester United are also in the race, as per Caught Offside.

Simons, 21, has started 58 of his 61 appearances across all competitions for Leipzig so far. He has registered 15 goals and 19 assists in 4883 minutes for the Bundesliga team, operating all across their frontline.

Liverpool expected to launch move to sign ex-Manchester United-linked player Milos Kerkez

Former Manchester United chief scout Mick Brown has revealed that Liverpool could launch a move to sign former Red Devils target Milos Kerkez in the upcoming summer. He told Football Insider:

"He's giving an impressive level of performance every time he plays. I hear Liverpool have been keeping an eye on him because they're interested in signing him. They've got two left-backs who have had questions about them this season and I'm not sure they're considered long-term options any more."

Sharing more thoughts on the Reds-linked left-back, Brown continued:

"So Kerkez, at his age, represents a player who could be the future in that position. It's not a deal that I think will happen in January, Bournemouth won't want to lose him mid-way through the season and Liverpool don't need him yet. But come the summer, I expect that will be something they revisit and see what their chances are."

Kerkez, 21, has scored two goals and provided four assists in 58 outings in all competitions for Bournemouth since arriving from AZ Alkmaar in 2023.

The ex-Manchester United target is allegedly valued at over £40 million.

