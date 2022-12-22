Liverpool have massive €100 million bid turned down for 2022 FIFA World Cup winner: Reports

Benfica have rejected an astronomical offer of €100 million from Liverpool for 2022 FIFA World Cup winner Enzo Fernandez, according to Portuguese daily Correio da Manha.

Liverpool are widely thought to be keen to strengthen their midfield in the near future. Injuries to players in the position this season have seemingly increased their desire to bolster their ranks.

Fernandez is one player the Merseyside-based club have been linked with a move for in recent months. The midfielder notably helped Argentina win the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar.

The Benfica star featured in each of La Albiceleste's seven matches in the tournament, contributing towards two goals in the process. His performances in Qatar have not gone unnoticed among top clubs, with Real Madrid now said to be interested in him.

Liverpool, though, are determined to win the race to sign Fernandez's services ahead of the winter transfer window. It was claimed on Wednesday, December 21, that they are preparing a 'monstrous' offer for him.

It has now emerged that the Premier League giants have approached Benfica with a proposal. According to the aforementioned source, they offered to pay €100 million for the central midfielder.

DaveOCKOP @DaveOCKOP NEW: Liverpool made a €100M offer for Enzo Fernandez yesterday according to reports. More here. NEW: Liverpool made a €100M offer for Enzo Fernandez yesterday according to reports. More here. daveockop.com/latest-news/re… 🚨 NEW: Liverpool made a €100M offer for Enzo Fernandez yesterday according to reports. More here. daveockop.com/latest-news/re…

However, the Primeira Liga outfit were quick to turn down the offer if the report is to be believed. The Reds would have to trigger the release clause in Fernandez's contract, which is set at €120 million, to be able to sign him.

It now remains to be seen if Jurgen Klopp's side are prepared to fork out such a transfer fee. It is also unclear whether Benfica will be open to reducing their demands and reaching a compromise.

Benfica acquired Fernandez's services from Argentinean club River Plate for a deal worth up to €20 million in the summer. The player has a contract with the Lisbon giants until the end of the 2026-27 season.

Liverpool return to Premier League action next week

Liverpool have not played a competitive match since November 12 due to the FIFA World Cup. They will play their first match in over a month against Manchester City in the Round of 16 of the EFL Cup today, December 22.

Klopp and Co. will then lock horns with Aston Villa in the Premier League on Boxing Day. They host Leicester City at Anfield on December 30 in what will be their last match of 2022.

The Reds will have the opportunity to strengthen their squad for the second half of the season during January. It appears they are keen to add Fernandez to their ranks during the window.

Poll : 0 votes