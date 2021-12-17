Liverpool meet asking price for Real Madrid man with offer but player turns down Anfield switch: Reports

Liverpool have made a €40m offer for Real Madrid star Marco Asensio, according to Spanish outlet El Nacional. While the bid is acceptable for Los Blancos, the winger has turned down the opportunity to move to Anfield.

Asensio has been on Real Madrid's books since the summer of 2015. The Spain international has established himself as a regular for the La Liga giants since joining from RCD Mallorca six years ago.

Having been at Real Madrid for more than half a decade, Marco Asensio has made 212 appearances for the club. The winger has scored 43 goals and provided 23 assists in the process.

ESPN+ @ESPNPlus Marco Asensio scores off of Vinicius Jr.'s second assist of the game 😤 Marco Asensio scores off of Vinicius Jr.'s second assist of the game 😤 https://t.co/Z4Jn2YnQGp

However, there are serious doubts about Marco Asensio's future at Santiago Bernabeu. The Spaniard is reportedly not happy with his role in the team under Carlo Ancelotti's management and could move away next year.

While Marco Asensio's Real Madrid future is in the air, several clubs have been linked with a move for him. Liverpool are among those credited with an interest in the former RCS Mallorca star.

According to reports, Liverpool have even tabled a €40m to acquire Marco Asensio's services from Real Madrid. The Reds' offer is said to be acceptable for the Spanish giants.

Liverpool, though, could still fail in their efforts to sign Marco Asensio as the player is not keen on a move to Anfield. The 25-year-old has reportedly turned down the chance to join Jurgen Klopp's side. Asensio does not believe a move to Liverpool will result in him earning more playing time. The harsh climate in Merseyside does not help the Reds' cause either if reports are to be believed.

GOAL @goal Marco Asensio had to remind them 🥶 Marco Asensio had to remind them 🥶 https://t.co/NnX4lOhFkP

Liverpool face competition for Real Madrid star

Despite Marco Asensio's current stance, Liverpool will be hopeful of convincing him of a move to Anfield. Real Madrid president Florentino Perez is also reportedly keen to get the deal across the line.

Meanwhile, Asensio has also attracted transfer interest from elsewhere. Serie A giants AC Milan and Inter Milan have been linked with a move for the Spain international.

Also Read Article Continues below

Marco Asensio is open to the idea of joining AC Milan or Inter Milan, according to reports. He is positive of establishing himself as an important player at either club as he looks to earn a place in Spain's squad for next year's World Cup.

Edited by Ritwik Kumar