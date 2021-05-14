Liverpool midfielder high on Atletico Madrid's summer transfer wishlist - Reports

Atletico Madrid are keen on securing the services of out-of-favor Liverpool midfielder Naby Keita this summer.

Keita has seen limited game time this season as the Reds remain unconvinced about his fitness following an ankle injury last year.

The 26-year-old has managed to make just nine appearances across all competitions this season and could be sold if Liverpool get a good offer.

Naby Keita hasn't started back-to-back Premier League games for Liverpool since the opening four games of the season.



He's one of Simeone's "great wishes" this summer... #LFC https://t.co/GZSFC7Wt2Z — Football365 (@F365) May 13, 2021

Atletico Madrid manager Diego Simeone is keen to add Keita to the club’s squad as per Spanish publication Fichajes. Keita could even become the club’s first summer signing this season.

The report claims that Atletico Madrid are expected to offload some of their midfielders, including Lucas Torreira (who is on loan), Saul and Hector Herrera this summer.

Strengthening their midfield will be key, and Keita, despite his injury woes in recent years, is at the top of Simeone’s wish list.

Signing Naby Keita from Liverpool would be a risk

Keita’s injury-ravaged spell should serve as a major stumbling block for the top teams who are after his signature. Although supremely talented, he has not had the rub of the green in terms of injuries, both long and short term.

Jürgen Klopp’s demanding style hasn’t helped the former RB Leipzig star either, as Liverpool’s midfielders put in more work than the rest of the players on the pitch.

Keita has often been used in a slightly attacking role by Liverpool when fit, as his ability to dribble past players and unlock the opposition defense with his passing are valuable traits.

However, Liverpool have barely witnessed the aforementioned skills on the pitch as Keita has had more time on the treatment table.

Naby Keita:



“Liverpool is family for me.” [LFC] pic.twitter.com/xm7ykOa6by — The Anfield Talk (@TheAnfieldTalk) May 11, 2021

A move to Atletico Madrid may work out, considering the way La Liga is played, and the obvious difference when compared to the Premier League.

Like Klopp, Simeone demands a good work ethic from his players, but the less physical nature of the league could make Keita less susceptible to tackles and challenges, resulting in fewer injuries.

It remains to be seen how much Liverpool will sell the player for, considering they paid a whopping £70 million to sign him in 2018. Keita himself is keen to stay and fight for a place in the Reds team.