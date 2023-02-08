Liverpool midfielder Naby Keita attracting shock interest from Premier League club: Reports

Liverpool midfielder Naby Keita has emerged as a surprise target for Premier League club Tottenham Hotspur, as per 90min (h/t HITC).

The Guinea international could leave as a free agent this summer. Talks over a new contract at Anfield are yet to reach an advanced stage.

He joined Liverpool in the summer of 2018 for a fee of £52.75 million. However, he hasn't been able to justify his price tag, largely due to recurring injury issues.

Keita has missed 86 games for the Reds due to a number of fitness problems. As a result, he hasn't been able to find his rhythm and has never been able to cement himself as a regular starter for the Reds.

Keita has played just 245 minutes of league football this campaign. Tottenham, meanwhile, could have an influx of midfielders this summer, with Giovani Lo Celso and Harry Winks set to return from their respective loan spells.

Tanguy Ndombele also joined Napoli on a season-long loan deal last summer with an option to make the deal permanent for a fee of £26.7 million. Their current midfield options include Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg, Rodrigo Bentancur, Yves Bissouma, and Oliver Skipp.

But signing a player of Keita's ilk, potentially for nothing in transfer fees, is a chance they would be wise to pounce on. When on song, Keita is one of the finest dribblers around with the ability to create and finish chances in the final third.

Spurs could face competition from RB Leipzig, who are keen to re-sign the 27-year-old. Lyon, Inter Milan, AS Monaco and AC Milan are also keeping track of the Liverpool midfielder's situation at L4.

Jurgen Klopp livid with Liverpool's start to the game against Wolves

Liverpool have been on a woeful run of form under manager Jurgen Klopp in recent weeks.

They have won just one out of their last seven games across competitions. Liverpool's most recent defeat came against Wolverhampton Wanderers in the Premier League on 4 February.

A fifth-minute goal from Joel Matip was followed by a goal from Craig Dawson seven minutes later. With the score at 2-0 so early on in the game, Klopp's team found it hard to stage a comeback at Molineux.

Speaking after the full-time whistle, the German tactician said (h/t This Is Anfield):

"Very frustrating, very disappointing. The start into the game was horrible, absolutely horrible; it was the opposite of what we wanted to do.

“The first 12 minutes, 2-0 down, is absolutely never helpful, but especially in our situation. It is absolutely not allowed to happen."

A third goal from Ruben Neves in the 71st minute meant a demoralizing 3-0 defeat for the Reds, who are now 10th in the table.

