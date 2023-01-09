Liverpool monitoring 27-year-old Premier League midfielder - Reports

Liverpool are monitoring the situation of 27-year-old Premier League midfielder Joao Palhinha, as per reports from Give Me Sport. The Portugal international has been a major hit at Craven Cottage following his £20 million move from Sporting CP in the summer.

Palhinha was reportedly on the Reds' radar even before his move to the Premier League. Jurgen Klopp's side have revived their interest following Palhinha's exceptional start to life in English football.

Marco Silva's side have fared quite admirably this season, having made their way back to the Premier League in style, winning the Championship last season.

Palhinha has been one of the key players for the Cottagers as they find themselves seventh in the table, level on points with Liverpool.

The Portuguese midfielder has been impressive in a No.6 role for Fulham and has been the leading tackler in the Premier League this season.

Palhinha has made a total of 80 tackles this season, 20 more than the next-best Tyler Adams of Leeds United. The midfielder has been an all-round package with three goals in 17 Premier League games.

Liverpool have endured a difficult season so far, and one of the key reasons behind their struggles has been their lack of authority in the middle of the park.

Fabinho has been a shadow of his former self, while Jordan Henderson and James Milner have also been quite average.

The likes of Naby Keita, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, and Curtis Jones have had issues with availability, while Harvey Elliott and Fabio Carvalho are both extremely young.

Someone like Palhinha could prove to be a wise addition to the Liverpool midfield. However, it will be quite difficult to convince Fulham to sell the midfielder they signed in the summer.

Liverpool contact agents to sign Netherlands midfielder

Liverpool are reportedly considering a move for Atalanta midfielder Teun Koopmeiners during the winter transfer window.

As per reports, the Reds have intensified their pursuit of Koopmeiners and contacted Wasserman, the agency that represents the Dutchman.

Jurgen Klopp is believed to be a huge admirer of the Netherlands international and is looking to raid Atalanta.

The Serie A giants are looking for a fee of at least €40 million for the player, having signed him from Dutch outfit AZ Alkmaar just 18 months ago for a fee of around €12 million.

Koopmeiners has bagged four goals and two assists for Gian Piero Gasperini's side in 16 appearances this season.

