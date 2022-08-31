Liverpool ‘monitoring’ contract situation of Arsenal star: Reports

According to The Times, Liverpool are monitoring youngster Bukayo Saka's contract situation at Arsenal.

Saka, 20, has been with the Gunners' academy since the age of seven. He has had a meteoric rise to the top in recent years and has managed to become one of the first names on the teamsheet under Mikel Arteta.

He enjoyed a great campaign last term, scoring 12 goals and providing seven assists in 43 matches across all competitions.

He has made 135 appearances overall for the Gunners, scoring 23 goals and providing 30 assists. He has also made 18 senior appearances for England, with four goals to his name.

Arsenal are ready to offer the youngster a new deal that would see the player become one of the highest earners at the club.

However, nothing is official yet and Liverpool and Manchester City are keeping tabs on the player's situation at the Emirates.

Saka and his team have managed a great start to their Premier League campaign this term. The Gunners sit at the top of the league table with four wins from their first four games of the season.

Despite interest from the likes of Liverpool and Manchester City, Saka is a great admirer of Arsenal's philosopher Arteta as he stated:

“I feel like he’s always there for me, he knows when to speak to me, it’s not too much but it’s not too little and the different bits of advice he gives me are special and it makes such a difference.” (h/t liverpoolecho.co.uk)

Saka has made just one assist in four matches so far this season. He will look to change that when Arsenal face Aston Villa at the Emirates today (August 31).

Newcastle United join the race for Liverpool and Arsenal target Youri Tielemans

Youri Tielemans is a player on demand

According to The Daily Mail, Newcastle United have joined the race for Leicester City midfielder Youri Tielemans.

The Belgian has been a target for the Gunners for a while now with the Reds also interested. He is currently on the final year of his contract with the Foxes and has no intention of extending his stay at The King Power Stadium.

Mikel Arteta has been hit with an injury concern as Mohamed Elneny and Thomas Partey could be out for a few weeks due to injuries. Hence, the Spanish manager is keen to add depth to his midfield and Tielemans is a prime target for Arsenal.

Jurgen Klopp, meanwhile, is also interested in having a player in his team as Liverpool are also dealing with injury issues. Thiago Alcantara, Naby Keita and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain are all out injured.

However, the Magpies have now put their name in the race for the player.

Tielemans, 25, has made 163 appearances for Leicester City across competitions with 24 goals and 24 assists to his name.

