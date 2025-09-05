Liverpool monitoring Bundesliga star; see player as the successor to Mohamed Salah at the club: Reports

Liverpool has identified Bayern Munich's Michael Olise as one of their long-term targets in attack. According to a report by the Daily Mail (via Tribal Football), the Frenchman is viewed by the Reds as Mohamed Salah's potential successor on the right wing.

Salah has consistently delivered in attack for several years since joining the 2024-25 Premier League winners from AS Roma in 2017. However, considering that his current deal expires in June 2027, Liverpool has made Olise their main target to replace the 33-year-old.

The aforementioned source added that Bayern Munich's hierarchy believes that the 23-year-old’s market value has risen to £100 million. A valuation that is double the price that they signed him for from Crystal Palace in the summer of July 2024.

Olise is primarily a right-winger whose versatility allows him to play as an attacking midfielder when the need arises. Meanwhile, he's an attacker who could create goals and also convert them in attack.

In 59 appearances since joining Bayern Munich, he has scored 24 goals and registered 23 assists, including three goals in two Bundesliga games this season. His familiarity with the fast and intense nature of the Premier League could also be of advantage to the Reds if he joins them.

Olise remains contracted at Bayern till June 2029, further indicating that Liverpool might have to break the bank if they intend to sign him. However, considering that the Reds spent a British record of £446.5 million on player acquisitions this summer, they arguably have what it takes to sign the Frenchman.

"It’s a massive blow" - Jeff Stelling on Liverpool's failed move to sign Marc Guehi from Crystal Palace

English television presenter Jeff Stelling has claimed that Liverpool's failed move to sign Marc Guehi is a significant setback. He also went on to claim that Guehi's failure to complete a move to Anfield has potentially created a deficiency in Arne Slot's backline.

In an interview on talkSPORT, the 70-year-old said, as quoted by (Rousing The Kop):

"I think it’s a massive blow for Liverpool by the way [not signing Guehi], I thought they had a wonderful transfer window until that deal fell through, and now, they’ve left themselves potentially very short at the back.”

The Reds had agreed to sign Guehi for a reported £35 million from Crystal Palace on the summer transfer deadline day. A deal sheet was likewise reportedly submitted to the Premier League to extend Guehi's negotiation beyond the deadline day.

However, Palace decided not to sell the defender despite permitting him to undergo the necessary medical tests required to facilitate the move to Anfield.

