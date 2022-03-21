Liverpool ‘most advanced’ in race to Bayern Munich star after offering €70 million for his services: Reports

Liverpool are leading the chase for the signature of Bayern Munich superstar Robert Lewandowski, as per reports from Spanish outlet Fichajes. The report claims that the Polish international is looking to make an exit from Bayern Munich, either this summer or the next when he becomes a free agent.

The Bundesliga title holders are yet to make a contract offer to their star striker. Bayern Munich have a history of letting go of players demanding more money on free transfers. This was the case with David Alaba, who joined Real Madrid last summer.

Lewandowski could find himself in a similar situation as Liverpool are currently the ’most advanced' side for the player's signature. The report also claims that Manchester City are interested in the Poland international. However, Liverpool are set to make a massive offer for his services.

A goalscoring machine! 🤖 Robert Lewandowski has now scored 30+ goals in each of the last three Bundesliga seasons: ◉ 2019/20: 31 games, 34 goals◉ 2020/21: 29 games, 41 goals◉ 2021/22: 27 games, 30 goals A goalscoring machine! 🤖 https://t.co/xTp7MgkkaL

Atletico Madrid, Real Madrid and Barcelona as suitors for the 33-year-old. However, none of these can compete with Liverpool because of the impact of COVID-19 on their finances.

If the Reds can go on to sign Lewandowski, the Polish international will be reunited with Jurgen Klopp, the manager who turned him into a world-class striker at Borussia Dortmund.

Throughout his career, Klopp has proven that he can identify raw talent and nurture them into superstars and that was the case with Lewandowski. The German manager signed the forward from Lech Poznan in Poland. Under the German's tutelage, Lewandowski went on to score 103 goals and provide 42 assists in 186 games for Borussia Dortmund.

The Polish hitman has been a goalscoring machine for Bayern Munich as well, where he has found the back of the net 339 times in 366 games. He has also contributed 69 assists. Lewandowski has 45 goals in 37 games across all competitions this term and is certainly among the best players in the world.

Is Liverpool signing Lewandowski a possibility?

No matter how good Lewandowski has been in recent years, he will turn 34 in August and that could rule out a move to Liverpool. The Reds have rarely signed any player beyond the age of 27 under the ownership of the Fenway Sports Group.

B/R Football @brfootball



It’s what he does Robert Lewandowski hits 30+ Bundesliga goals in a season for the FIFTH time, equalling Gerd Müller’s record.It’s what he does Robert Lewandowski hits 30+ Bundesliga goals in a season for the FIFTH time, equalling Gerd Müller’s record.It’s what he does 🔥 https://t.co/qrwmrRxczP

On top of that, the contract situation of Mohamed Salah suggests that the Reds are unlikely to offer such a massive contract offer to Lewandowski.

Salah is also among the best players on the planet and is almost four years younger than the Pole. Despite this, the Egyptian's demands have not been met by the Reds management.

