Liverpool could move to sign Chelsea target if Fabinho and Henderson leave club: Reports

Liverpool have reportedly entered the race for Chelsea target Moises Caicedo. The Brighton & Hove Albion midfielder is the latest to get on Jurgen Klopp's radar, but the Reds will make a move only if they offload Jordan Henderson and Fabinho.

As per a report in talkSPORT, Liverpool are considering making a bid for Caicedo this summer with two potential departures possible. They want to bolster the midfield, which has already seen the additions of Alexis Mac Allister and Dominik Szoboszlai.

The Reds have offers on the table for Henderson and Fabinho from Saudi Arabian sides this summer. Both players are reportedly open to the move after bumper contracts were offered to them.

Daily Mail have reported that Henderson has a £700,000 per week offer from Al Ettifaq, while Fabinho will also be handed a similar deal by Al Ittihad.

Brighton have accepted that Caicedo has all but played his final match for the club and will be sold this summer. The Seagulls manager Roberto de Zerbi told the media at the end of last season:

"Yes, I think it can be the last game for Alexis and Moises Caicedo. I am really sorry because they are two great people and two great players but the policy of Brighton is like this. It is right that they can leave, they can play at higher level."

Chelsea have been in talks with Brighton for Caicedo in the last few weeks but have reportedly not managed to find an agreement. They are still locked in negotiations and have rejected the Seagulls' request to include Levi Colwill in the deal.

Liverpool and Chelsea target handed in a transfer request in January

Liverpool and Chelsea target Moises Caicedo handed in a transfer request at Brighton & Hove Albion in January. He was keen on leaving the club when Arsenal showed interest in signing him during the winter transfer window.

The Liverpool target took to his social media and wrote:

"I am grateful to Mr. Bloom and Brighton for giving me the chance to come to the Premier League and I feel I have always done my best for them. I always play football with a smile and with heart. I am the youngest of 10 siblings from a poor upbringing in Santa Domingo in Ecuador. My dream always to be the most decorated player in the history of Ecuador."

He added:

"I am proud to be able to bring in a record transfer fee for Brighton which would allow them to reinvest it and help the club continue to be successful. The fans have taken me into their hearts and they will always be in my heart so I hope they can understand why I want to take up this magnificent opportunity."

However, Brighton were determined not to sell their midfielder and reportedly rejected multiple offers from Arsenal. Sky Sports reported that the Gunners had a £90 million bid rejected towards the end of the window.

Poll : 0 votes