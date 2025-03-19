Liverpool move to thwart Barcelona summer plans for 28-year-old forward as fresh updates comes to light: Reports

Liverpool are planning to extend Barcelona target Luis Diaz's stay at Anfield, according to Football Insider. The Catalans have had their eyes on the Colombian for a while and are planning to move for Diaz this summer.

Ad

The LaLiga giants are looking to sign a new left-forward before the start of the new season. Barcelona sporting director Deco is apparently a fan of the 28-year-old and believes he will be a fine fit in Hansi Flick's squad.

Diaz has mostly operated on the left for Liverpool but has also been used through the middle. His versatility also makes him an enticing factor for the Catalans.

However, the Reds are already working to ruin their plans. Diaz is under contract at Anfield until 2027 but the Merseyside outfit have held talks to tie him down to a new deal.

Ad

Trending

Negotiations are at a preliminary stage and there has been no breakthrough yet. Diaz has registered 13 goals and five assists from 42 games across competitions for Liverpool this season.

The Reds have the likes of Diogo Jota, Cody Gakpo, and Harvey Elliot on their books, so they could afford to let Diaz leave if he refuses a renewal. However, with more than two years left in the player's deal, Barcelona may have to break the bank to secure his signature.

Ad

Are Liverpool eyeing a Barcelona defender?

Luis Diaz.

Liverpool have identified Barcelona defender Ronald Araujo as a possible replacement for Virgil van Dijk, according to TuttoJuve. The Dutch defender has been indispensable for the Reds since arriving from Southampton in 2018.

Ad

However, Van Dijk's contract is due to expire at the end of this season and he hasn't signed a new deal yet. According to journalist Sacha Tavolieri, the 33-year-old feels his time at Anfield is over and he wants to pursue a new challenge.

Van Dijk reportedly has an offer to join Al Hilal this summer but would prefer to move to the MLS. The situation has prompted Liverpool to turn to the market for an able replacement and they have found their man in Araujo.

Ad

The Uruguayan signed a new deal with Barcelona earlier this year but his future remains up in the air. With Inigo Martinez signing a new deal, and Pau Cubarsi in top form, Araujo's involvement with Hansi Flick's starting XI isn't guaranteed.

The Reds are apparently enticed by the €65m release clause in the player's contract and are set to keep a close eye on his situation.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback