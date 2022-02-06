Liverpool News Roundup: Club to compete with Manchester United for Bayern Munich star, former full-back backs the Reds to sign Rice, and more - February 5, 2022

With the January transfer window closed, Premier League giants Liverpool will look to build on their displays in the first half of the season to challenge for silverware.

The Reds are currently nine points behind leaders Manchester City, albeit with a game in hand. The Merseysiders put in a dogged display against Crystal Palace on January 23, emerging 3-1 winners on the road in their previous game.

After a short break, Liverpool will next face Cardiff City in the FA Cup on Sunday. On that note, here's a look at the key Liverpool stories as of February 5, 2022.

Liverpool interested in signing Serge Gnabry

Serge Gnabry has entered the final 18 months of his contract with Bayern Munich and the attacker is no closer to agreeing a new deal.

As per Sky Germany (h/t Daily Mail), Gnabry’s salary demands are too high for Bayern, so it remains to be seen if the German will be sold in the summer.

Liverpool are reportedly interested in the attacker, and they are set to face competition from Manchester United for the former Arsenal man.

Real Madrid and Barcelona are also tracking Gnabry’s situation. Bayern might make him available for a cut-price fee in the summer to ensure they don’t lose him for free in 2023.

Salah says pleasantries will be put aside against Mane in the final

Liverpool stars Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mane will face each other in the AFCON final on Sunday.

While Mane’s three goals have been crucial in helping Senegal reach the final, Salah’s two goals have also powered Egypt to an unlikely appearance in the final.

Speaking ahead of the game where he will face his club team-mate, Salah said:

"Tomorrow we are going to be rivals. After tomorrow we are going to be teammates again. We had a small chat after the Morocco game, I was checking how is his head and said hopefully we meet in the final."

Johnson backs Liverpool to sign Rice

Former Liverpool full-back Glen Johnson has backed the Reds to sign Declan Rice in the summer.

The West Ham United midfielder has been linked with a move to Manchester United, but Johnson feels Rice would be a top addition to any team:

“I think he could be that anchor man that every top team has. Although I would sign him to sit in midfield, he's actually got a good engine and good legs as well so he can certainly get around the park. But I'd be signing him just to let him sit and be the triangle between the two centre-halves and the triangle in front of him."

