Liverpool News Roundup: Jurgen Klopp breaks his silence on potential new signings, Lyon close in on Reds attacker, and more - 11 August 2021

Liverpool have been linked with several signings this summer as they look to add some fresh legs to their squad ahead of the new season. The club also plans to clear a few players from their squad to make room for new arrivals.

On that note, let's take a look at the latest Liverpool news and rumors as on August 11, 2021.

Liverpool may not make further additions this summer

Liverpool boss Jürgen Klopp has hinted that the Reds will have to sell first to buy new players in the final few weeks of the transfer window. The Merseyside outfit have made just one signing so far and it came early in the window when they signed Ibrahima Konate from RB Leipzig.

Jurgen Klopp about Liverpool transfers: “You have to make changes, but then there must be room to do it. We don’t want more players. If something happens somewhere, something can happen somewhere else but it makes no sense to add more players”, he told TV2. 🔴 #LFC @AnfieldWatch — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) August 11, 2021

Liverpool have been linked with several new players, but nothing has materialized yet. Klopp revealed that it doesn’t make sense to add players if they can’t sell some of the fringe players in the squad first.

“It is summer and the transfer window is open, then everyone expects some player signings. We will see what happens. You have to make changes from time to time, but then there must be room to do it. We do not want more players. If something happens somewhere, something can happen somewhere else but it makes no sense to add more players," said Klopp.

Lyon €2 million away from Liverpool’s valuation of Xherdan Shaqiri

Lyon have stepped up their interest in Liverpool attacker Xherdan Shaqiri, but are yet to match the Reds’ asking price for the Switzerland international.

Liverpool are looking to sell Shaqiri for €8 million, which is €2 million more than what Lyon are currently offering, according to Gianluca Di Marzio. The former Bayern Munich star’s contract at Liverpool expires in 2022 so the Reds are trying to offload him this summer.

Curtis Jones to miss Liverpool’s opener against Norwich City

Jürgen Klopp has revealed midfielder Curtis Jones will miss Liverpool’s opening Premier League game of the season against Norwich City on Saturday.

Jones picked up a facial injury against Osasuna. Although he feels alright, Klopp said the concussion protocols in place will not let him be part of the squad.

“He had a slight concussion so we just have to follow the protocol. He is fine, he feels fine again, but that’s the protocol. He is available for training from Sunday on I think,” said Klopp.

