Liverpool News Roundup: Real Madrid star on Reds' radar, Klopp breaks his silence on former assistant coach's sudden departure, and more - March 30, 2022 

Liverpool will return to Premier League action on Saturday when they face Watford. The Reds will have the chance to temporarily overtake Manchester City as the Sky Blues play later on Saturday against Burnley.

Today’s roundup features transfer stories on Real Madrid attacker Rodrigo, as well as some tidbits from Jurgen Klopp and former star Steven Gerrard.

Without further ado, let’s have a look at the latest stories featuring the Reds as of March 30, 2022.

Liverpool linked with Rodrygo

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp is reportedly keen on signing Real Madrid attacker Rodrygo.

Spanish website Fichajes claim Rodrygo could be an option for the Reds should Mohamed Salah leave. Even if Salah stays, Rodrygo could potentially provide backup for the Egyptian attacker.

Rodrygo has predominantly been used off the bench by Real Madrid boss Carlo Ancelotti this season. The Brazilian has made 24 appearances, 14 of which have come off the bench, and he is yet to find the back of the net.

Despite the lack of goals, Fichajes claim Klopp likes his versatility, thus making him an option in the summer.

Klopp breaks silence on splitting up with Zeljko Buvac

Zeljko Buvac was Jurgen Klopp's long-time assistant as the two were together since his coaching days at Mainz in 2001.

The Serbian’s sudden departure raised questions about a fallout. Klopp’s recent comments seem to hint that the duo had disagreements before Buvac left the Reds.

The German said:

“I worked with Zeljko Buvac for a very long time and a little bit here and then it didn’t work out so I brought in Pep. Pep and Vitor [Matos] are like training machines!”

Former star reveals what Klopp told him

It’s no secret that Steven Gerrard has his eyes on the Liverpool job and is expected to be given the chance sometime in the future.

The former star managed the Liverpool youth teams before taking over at Rangers and helping them win the Scottish Premiership in 2021.

When asked what advice Jurgen Klopp gave him, Gerrard said:

"His [Jurgen Klopp] advice to me was: 'Don't go in with the name on your back. I've seen so many ex-players who played at a decent level just automatically think that they can become a good coach or a good manager.'

He said 'It's important that you go and do two years with Liverpool's youth teams away from the cameras, go and make mistakes, find out how you want to play, try formations, try tactics.'

"He said 'work out what team of people you need around you because you'll be good in some areas, you won't be good in others and get your team. Then you will know. You'll get the right feeling - then an opportunity will come. Then you can decide what you want to do.'”

