Liverpool News Roundup: Reds confirm the Carvalho deal, duo doubtful for Champions League final clash, and more - May 23, 2022

Liverpool saw their quadruple hopes dashed by Manchester City this past Sunday (May 22) as they came second in the Premier League title race by one point. They will hope to make it a cup treble when they face Real Madrid in the Champions League final on May 28.

Jurgen Klopp’s side did what they had to do against Wolverhampton Wanderers in the Premier League, winning 3-1. However, City’s incredible comeback against Aston Villa sealed their fourth title in five years.

Today's roundup features some transfer news on Aurelien Tchouameni and Fabio Carvalho. Without further ado, let's take a look at the latest stories featuring Jurgen Klopp's side as of May 23, 2022.

Aurelien Tchouameni to choose between Liverpool and Real Madrid: Reports

Monaco star Aurelien Tchouameni has been linked with several clubs over the last few months. However, it looks like it will come down to a two-way battle for the Frenchman.

As per RMC Sport, both the Reds and Real Madrid have reached an agreement for the midfielder.

The two sides, who will square off in less than a week’s time in Paris, are currently negotiating with Monaco for the talented midfielder.

The midfield is perhaps one area of weakness for the Merseysiders. They need to bring in some younger replacements for the likes of Jordan Henderson, Thiago Alcantara, and James Milner.

Fabio Carvalho to complete Anfield move in July 1

Liverpool have confirmed that Fabio Carvalho will join the club as soon as the transfer window reopens in July. The Reds will pay Fulham an initial fee of £5 million and £2.7 million more in add-ons to avoid a tribunal.

Carvalho was a key player for Fulham over the 2021-22 Championship season as they managed a swift return to the top-flight.

The 19-year-old featured 36 times in the Championship for Fulham and scored 10 times in the process.

Thiago a doubt for Champions League final

Liverpool midfielder Thiago Alcantara hobbled off the pitch before half-time in the Reds’ final league game against Wolves on Sunday.

The midfielder is now a doubt for the all-important clash against Real Madrid in the Champions League final this weekend.

As per The Times’ Paul Joyce (via SI), both Thiago and Fabinho are in 'a race against time' to be fit for the clash against Real Madrid.

Both Thiago and Fabinho have been key players for Liverpool this season, and their absence will be a massive blow to the Reds.

James Milner and Naby Keita could come in for the duo should they fail to return in time for the final.

