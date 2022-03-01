Liverpool News Roundup: Reds eye Spanish star on a free transfer, club to compete with Barcelona for £34m-rated attacker, and more - February 28, 2022

Liverpool edged past Chelsea in a penalty shootout (11-10) to win the Carabao Cup on Sunday and lift their first piece of silverware since 2020. The Reds will look to continue their good form in the cup competitions when they take on Norwich City in the fifth round of the FA Cup this Wednesday.

Jurgen Klopp's men are doing well in the Premier League and are six points behind table-toppers Manchester City. However, they do have a game in hand over the Sky Blues.

Today's roundup features some transfer talk on Antony, Marco Asensio, and some titbits from Jamie Carragher. Without further ado, here's a look at some of the key stories surrounding the Merseyside giants as of February 28, 2022.

Liverpool could secure the signing of the next Neymar ahead of Barcelona

Ajax star Antony, dubbed as the next Neymar, is a player on Liverpool’s wishlist. The Reds view him as a potential replacement for Mohamed Salah.

As per reports, the Premier League giants have been tracking his progress since his Sau Paulo days but failed to sign him when he was plying his trade in Brazil.

teamtalk.com/liverpool/anto… Brazil winger Antony says he is “happy” at Ajax, but admits to being flattered by interest from Liverpool. Brazil winger Antony says he is “happy” at Ajax, but admits to being flattered by interest from Liverpool. 📰teamtalk.com/liverpool/anto…

Antony moved to Ajax in 2020 for a fee of £13 million, which could rise substantially. However, the Dutch side might sell him for more than double that price at around £34 million.

Barcelona are also interested in signing him, but Liverpool may have the edge because they are in a good position financially and are challenging for trophies.

Jamie Carragher says Luis Diaz could be the difference-maker for the Reds

Liverpool legend Jamie Carragher believes Luis Diaz could turn out to be a key player for the Reds and help them win more silverware this season.

The 44-year-old said on Sky Sports:

“The interesting point about the Diaz signing is Liverpool only signed him because Tottenham went for him. I think he could make a massive difference to the Reds at this stage of the season not just because of his performances, he was brilliant today but you think what Liverpool’s team would have been if he hadn’t signed.

“[Diogo] Jota wasn’t right, [Roberto] Firmino missed out so you would’ve gone into the game with just [Mo] Salah and [Sadio] Mane and maybe [Takumi] Minamino and [Divock] Origi who we know isn’t quite at their level whereas Diaz is at their level. This fella could make a huge difference for Liverpool in terms of winning trophies.”

Jurgen Klopp's side overcame competition from Tottenham Hotspur to sign Diaz in the January transfer window for an initial fee of £37 million.

The Colombian has hit the ground running at his new club and put in a stellar display against Chelsea in the Carabao Cup final on Sunday.

Reds looking to sign Marco Asensio on a free transfer

Marco Asensio has little over a year remaining on his current deal at Real Madrid, and Liverpool are reportedly looking to sign him on a free transfer.

Transfer News Central @TransferNewsCen Liverpool and Arsenal have both made offers to Real Madrid’s Marco Asensio, with the winger approaching the final year of his contract. (Teamtalk) Liverpool and Arsenal have both made offers to Real Madrid’s Marco Asensio, with the winger approaching the final year of his contract. (Teamtalk) https://t.co/2XM7HMjCyU

Real Madrid are willing to part ways with Asensio for a fee of £41.8 million this summer. However, as per Sport, both the Reds and Arsenal are looking to sign the player on a free transfer in 2023.

The Spaniard is yet to agree on a contract extension at the Bernabeu as he is reportedly demanding bigger wages to sign a new deal.

Asensio has featured 21 times in La Liga this season, scoring seven goals in the process.

