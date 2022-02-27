Liverpool News Roundup: Reds facing competition from Juventus for Dutch midfielder, Fowler names two players who can replace Salah, and more - February 27, 2022

Liverpool hammered Leeds United in the Premier League on Wednesday to win 6-0 and close the gap on table-toppers Manchester City. Jurgen Klopp's men are currently six points behind Pep Guardiola's side in the standings, albeit with a game in hand.

However, the focus for the Reds right now will be on the Carabao Cup on Sunday. They will take on Chelsea in the final at Wembley and will hope to lift their first piece of silverware this season.

Today's roundup features some transfer talk on Ryan Gravenberch and some titbits from Klopp and Robbie Fowler. Without further ado, here's a look at some of the key stories about the Reds as of February 27, 2022.

Juventus open talks to sign Liverpool target

Juventus have reportedly opened talks to sign Liverpool target Ryan Gravenberch of Ajax in the summer.

As per Forbes (h/t HITC), Ajax are open to selling Gravenberch for a fee of £32 million. This is because the midfielder is looking for a fresh challenge elsewhere.

The Dutchman was one of the best young talents last season, but he hasn’t reach the same level this season yet.

Liverpool are facing competition from Tottenham Hotspur and Juventus in the race to sign Gravenberch.

The Reds are expected to strengthen their midfield over the summer, and Gravenberch could be a solid long-term addition to the squad.

Fowler names two players who can replace Salah

Liverpool legend Robbie Fowler believes only Kylian Mbappe and Erling Haaland will be able to replace Mohamed Salah should the Reds sell the Egyptian star.

Salah will enter the final year of his contract at Anfield as he is yet to sign an extension.

Fowler told the Mirror:

“Like every Liverpool fan across the world, I just want the club to give new contracts to Mo Salah and Sadio Mane. Unlike most though, I don’t think the lack of movement in negotiations is some big conspiracy to get them out of the club, to be replaced by younger models in a year’s time or sooner.”

He added:

“The obvious question has to be: what happens next in their contracts? If they don’t sign, then logically, they can be sold in the summer. Would Liverpool be able to rival City next season if that happens? Not unless they sign Kylian Mbappe and Erling Haaland to replace them. And as [Romelu] Lukaku shows, even hundreds of millions is no guarantee.”

Salah’s impressive form has been crucial for the Reds this season. He is currently the leading goal-scorer in the Premier League with 19 strikes. He is also the league's joint top assist provider with team-mate Trent Alexander-Arnold with 10 assists. The Egyptian's goals have helped the Merseysiders mount a title challenge against Manchester City.

Klopp explains what his side will need to do against Chelsea in the final

The Carabao Cup will be on the line later on Sunday at Wembley as Liverpool will hope to lift their first piece of silverware this season.

The two sides have faced off twice already in the Premier League, with both games ending square.

Ahead of the game, Klopp explained what his side need to do in the final to beat Chelsea:

“In the end, how it always is, it’s about who gets the momentum in the decisive situations, who can finish their situations off better, who can defend the opponent in the best possible way, so who can cut off most things of the strengths of the other team? That’s obviously a constant battle during the game.”

Edited by Aditya Singh